UTA alumnus defeats incumbent for Grand Prairie City Council seat

UTA alumnus Junior Ezeonu was elected as a Grand Prairie City Council member June 5, unseating the incumbent.
Ezeonu is the newly elected Grand Prairie City Council member for the Place 8 At-Large seat. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in May 2021. He started his city council campaign in February with guidance from his political science professor while he was still attending classes.
“I feel like it's my calling,” he said. “I just decided that this is the field that I want to work in.”
During his time at UTA, some of the leadership roles he was involved in include executive member of the African Student Organization and ambassador for the political science department.
“He is outgoing. He is smart. He is very ambitious. He’s a very hard worker,” said Kimberly Caraway, political science academic advisor. “I mean, any positive descriptions that you can think of, I would definitely attribute them to Junior.”
Ezeonu also interned for Congress when he took part in the Archer Fellowship Program. The Archer Fellowship Program provides undergraduate and graduate students across the UT System opportunities to work and study in Washington, D.C.
“It just gave me a foot in the door,” he said. “You get to learn a lot of hands-on things regarding day-to-day staffer work.”
Rebecca Deen, political science chairperson and associate professor, taught and mentored Ezeonu throughout his college education and political campaign. She knew the challenges he had to face when he was running without any experience.
“What I think Junior did really effectively was understand one, who his voters were; two, have a plan; and three, just to be really persistent with that plan,” Deen said.
During his campaign, Ezeonu’s main priority was to give back to his community. His willingness to listen and meet people where they are was the key factor to his success, he said.
“Since I was a child, I've always felt like I would run for office, I just didn't know when I would take that leap of faith,” he said. “I'm grateful that I did now. I’m grateful that I’m making a difference in my hometown, in my city, and being able to improve lives to make a difference. It’s definitely not something that I planned for me to do at the age of 22, but it worked out.”
Now, his priority is to serve and improve the quality of life for all residents of the city.
“If God has another vision or dream for me or path for me in the future, I'll let him guide me and lead me to that,” Ezeonu said. “But for now, I'm all about the city. I'm all about doing what I can to improve the lives of so many and inspire those that I can in the process of doing so.”
