College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs students in the new Community Design Build Lab take their work from concept to creation and in the community through hands-on learning, according to a UTA news release.
The 13,000-square-foot lab, located at 200 N. Cooper St., provides space to the Parallel Construction Design Build Program for teaching and full-scale fabrication of student-led projects.
The lab opened in the fall, and a $25,000 donation from the UTA Alumni Association’s Architecture Chapter is pending disbursement, architecture program director Brad Bell said.
The Alumni Association is critical to UTA and the CAPPA programs, Bell said.
“In many ways, [the donation] is affirmation of an ongoing relationship that is incredibly meaningful to me with the Alumni Association and those that are leading that,” he said.
The association was also instrumental in getting the Community Design Build program started and introducing partners to assist it, said Brad McCorkle, architecture adjunct assistant professor and materials workshop manager for CAPPA.
What separates the new lab from previous projects is the integration of spaces where students can shape their designs into full-scale prototypes, Bell said.
“[Students are] constantly evaluating and iterating and trying to imagine what the space will feel like or how well it’s going to work. In reality, and in most studios, that’s as far as they get,” McCorkle said.
The lab allows students to reconcile their expectations with a physical space, he said.
One of his favorite experiences is seeing students at the end of a completed project reflecting on their work.
“I can always walk up to them and say, ‘Is it as good as you thought it would be?’ And almost every single time they say, ‘It’s better than I thought it would be,’” McCorkle said.
Active learning opportunities, whether in labs or off-campus, provide a grounding educational experience, which is valuable for students as they start planning their professional futures, Bell said.
“[The new space] gives us an opportunity to also bring the community in, whether it’s a group of people from the neighborhood or a nonprofit, and have meeting space where we can engage with community partners in a kind of off-campus site,” he said.
The lab is an opportunity to form a discourse with communities, particularly the marginalized, said architecture assistant professor Julia Lindgren.
Lindgren said she believes that equity in communities can be attained when they work together to mold their environment, according to her UTA Mentis profile.
“Change needs to happen from within,” she said.
For Lindgren, it’s important to involve community voices when developing neighborhoods and housing. It’s about shifting power to those areas instead of allowing outside entities to make the decisions.
“Students and faculty are working every day across many studios and classes to reflect that or to chip away at that vision,” she said. “It’s not going to happen overnight, and it’s an ongoing conversation, and the work will never be over.”
