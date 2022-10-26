UTA alumna Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa’s death Saturday morning was surreal, said Shirley Turpin, Keller resident and friend.
“I can’t even believe it’s happening,” Turpin said. “I can’t even believe we’re talking about Jackie.”
Pokuaa, 45, was shot and killed while working at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Saturday, according to a Dallas Police Department report.
The alleged shooter was at the center visiting a patient in labor and delivery, when he pulled out a handgun and began hitting his girlfriend, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a news conference on Monday. Pokuaa entered the room to provide routine services to the patient when she was shot and killed by the alleged shooter, who then shot Pokuaa’s colleague, Annette Flowers.
“I can just imagine her, probably laughing, trying to walk into that room and didn’t even know what's on the other side of that door,” Turpin said. “I can just see her when I close my eyes.”
Turpin said she’s known Pokuaa for years and had been “great friends” through Pokuaa’s master’s education and career. Pokuaa was never “too big” to do anything, was always humble and had a great smile, Turpin said.
Pokuaa graduated from UTA in 2019 with a master’s degree in social work, Scott Ryan, School of Social Work dean and professor, said in a statement Monday. She completed her degree specializing in mental health and substance misuse and was a social work case worker at the medical center.
Her first graduate class was taught by Kiva Harper, associate professor of practice, who said though their relationship was limited as an instructor, she remembers Pokuaa well.
Harper said she remembers Pokuaa’s work ethic and her determination to be in class every day, no matter what. Her role as a single parent was important to Pokuaa, and she would work weekends to be involved in her son’s school activities during the week.
In both of her classes with Harper, Pokuaa earned A’s, Harper said.
“She wanted to spend her life helping people, and not a lot of people want to do that,” Harper said. “That's what she did.”
Pokuaa moved to the U.S. from Ghana over 20 years ago, according to The Dallas Morning News. Turpin, who’s dad is from Ghana, said their similar background is one of the things they bonded over.
Pokuaa was always in contact with her family in Ghana, Turpin said.
President Jennifer Cowley addressed the loss on Twitter on Monday, and said the Maverick family lost a valued member in the “senseless tragedy.”
When Harper heard one of the victims of the shooting was a social worker Saturday night, she knew it was a good chance they attended UTA, she said. She didn’t know it was Pokuaa until Monday.
Harper said a “roller coaster of emotions” followed Pokuaa’s death.
Pokuaa enjoyed what she did in social work, and she made an impact on everyone she came in contact with, Turpin said.
Pokuaa loved her job, she loved God and she was a great mother, Turpin said.
“She will help anyone. She was a team player. She's willing to do anything. She's willing to do her job and she's dependable. She was reliable,” Turpin said. “Jackie is not gonna be late. She's gonna be there. Regardless of what's going on. She will show up, and she showed up to the end.”
