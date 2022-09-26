The UTA Police Department issued a series of MavAlerts on Monday night warning the university about a potential armed robbery suspect possibly on campus.
The Arlington Police Department notified UTA police around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating a robbery that occurred at a location several miles away from campus, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The suspect was believed to be on the UTA campus. UTA police assisted Arlington police in thoroughly checking the area but were unable to locate the suspect, McCord said.
UTA police will continue to visibly patrol the campus, according to McCord’s email.
The suspect was armed with a black pistol and was described as a 25-year-old Black male, six-foot and 180 pounds. Police said the suspect was wearing a black beanie and jeans and a blue long-sleeved shirt.
A later MavAlert stated that bystanders may resume normal operations as the investigation continues.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should notify Arlington police by calling 911 or 817-272-3381.
