UTA adjusts hours based on recent winter weather

UTA will reopen at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday as travel and weather conditions improve, according to a TrailBlazer email sent out Friday.
Due to winter weather, the university closed operations and canceled classes through Friday, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
All classes scheduled for Saturday on the main campus and at the UTA Fort Worth Center will be held online.
Dining services will resume regular operating hours Saturday.
Parking restrictions go back into effect at 7 a.m. Monday, according to Parking and Transportation Services.
The Central Library will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and begin regular hours at noon Sunday.
The University Center and The Commons will open 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Due to the campus closures, the university has extended the required COVID-19 testing deadline to Feb. 11.
All courses will be taught in their original formats and in-person classes will meet at their scheduled times and locations beginning Monday.
