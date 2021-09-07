UT System to host town hall meeting over UTA presidential search

The UT System will host a town hall meeting Monday to hear feedback on what people hope to see in UTA’s next president, UT System Chancellor James Milliken announced in a school-wide email.
The meeting will take place virtually and in-person in the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building auditorium, Room 298, at 4 p.m.
This will be another step in the UT System’s national search for a new UTA president. It previously launched a website that allowed people to anonymously enter candidate nominations or leave comments about the presidential search.
Despite appreciation of Teik Lim’s work as the university’s interim president, students and faculty members have expressed their desire for a permanent appointment to the position, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“Your perspectives matter much to me, the search advisory committee, and the Board of Regents, and we look forward to hearing from you,” Milliken stated in the email.
