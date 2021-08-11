UT System to consider resolution that would allow institutions to impose COVID-19 safety protocols

The UT System Faculty Advisory Council passed a resolution Wednesday evening proposing that all UT institutions should have autonomy to create their own COVID-19 safety protocols for the fall semester based on their local health situations.
Each UT System institution, including UTA’s Faculty Senate, received the drafted resolution, which they could alter. It was drafted to address faculty, staff and students’ concerns about the pandemic. The UT System resolution came after the Texas A&M University Faculty Senate adopted a COVID-19 resolution proposing similar actions Monday.
The passed resolution will be presented to the Board of Regents and UT System Chancellor James Milliken on Sunday for consideration, said David Coursey, UT System Faculty Advisory Council chair-elect.
The resolution suggests that individual UT institutions should be given wide discretion in implementing pandemic policies based on the needs of their faculty, staff, students and local health situation.
It also urges UT institutions to adopt scientifically-supported policies to combat the coronavirus and share best practices across member institutions.
“The concern is the governor has tied the hands of the [UT] System,” Coursey said. “The resolution is talking about the current political climate in which all of our institutions are able to act to make the best decision.”
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order May 18 to prohibit governmental entities, including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities or government officials, from requiring or mandating mask-wearing.
With campus going back to 100% capacity in the fall, UTA faculty have expressed concerns such as wearing masks and social distancing in classrooms and office spaces, said Jacqueline Fay, UTA Faculty Senate chairperson.
“I was grateful to [the council] for having drafted the resolution and also the guidance they gave us as individual campuses on this issue because we collectively have a lot more influence as a system,” Fay said. “That’s one of the advantages of being in a university system.”
UTA is monitoring the regional and statewide increase of coronavirus cases, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. The university will follow the guidance of public health experts and the state and will adjust its protocols accordingly.
“UTA faculty have been integral to UTA’s response to the many challenges that have been posed throughout the pandemic,” Carpenter said. “The faculty’s participation in University planning, their feedback and their experiences and interactions with the students have all been vital.”
Officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, according to the executive order.
UTA is a public university, so it is required to abide by the executive order. The university encourages COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks, Carpenter said.
TCU, a private institution in Fort Worth, requires people to wear face masks in all indoor campus spaces as Tarrant County’s community-spread level for the coronavirus is high. High transmission is when the total new cases per 100,000 in the past week were greater than or equal to 100.
As of Wednesday, Tarrant County has 281,991 cases reported with 846 new cases and 3,689 deaths, according to the county website.
