UT System pauses new diversity, equity and inclusion policies, reviews guidelines

The University of Texas System announced the pausing of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies across all of its campuses during its Board of Regents meeting Wednesday.
The announcement comes after recent pushbacks on DEI initiatives at workplaces and in the education environment from Republican lawmakers, who have called them, along with critical race theory, “woke,” and claimed to have unfairly treated white people.
The UT System Board of Regents is also asking all of its 13 institutions, including UTA, to submit a report of all current DEI policies for a systemwide review, Chairman Kevin Eltife said. If needed, the system may consider a uniform diversity, equity and inclusion policy, Eltife said. The announcement was neither on the meeting’s agenda or a discussion item.
UTA has the sixth most-diverse undergraduate body in the nation, according to the university’s website. In the fall, the campus’ demographics were 13% African American, 12% Asian, 32% Hispanic, 15% international and 24% white.
In an email response to The Shorthorn, UT System spokesperson Catherine Frazier said that the UT System currently has no further comments to provide.
In a memo Feb. 4, Gardner Pate, Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff, wrote that it may be illegal for state agencies to favor diversity, equity and inclusion during hiring processes and that the initiative is having an opposite effect to “encourage discrimination in the workplace.”
“Federal and state law forbid discrimination against a current or prospective employee because of that person’s race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or military service,” Pate said in the letter.
DEI policies encompass a wide variety of areas, from retention programming for marginalized communities to resources for veterans.
Last September, UTA created the Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion, which combines functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The office aims to lead DEI initiatives, culture and talent development, performance management, career planning, compensation, benefits, compliance and employee relations, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
In 2020, the university introduced eight DEI commitments, such as “increased diversity of faculty and staff” and “expansion of students courses focused on identity, privilege, bias and oppression,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting. These commitments were created to increase equity on campus following the death of George Floyd.
The UT System welcomes legislators looking into DEI policies during the Texas Legislative Session and will work with them in “any way possible,” Eltife said.
“We welcome, celebrate and strive for diversity on our campuses, in our student and our faculty population,” he said. “I also think it’s fair to say that, in recent times, certain DEI efforts have strayed from their original intent to now imposing requirements and actions that, rightfully so, has raised the concerns of our policymakers.”
