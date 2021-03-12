UT System maintains overall stable financial situation in fiscal year 2020

Despite the pandemic, the UT System remained on stable financial footing for fiscal year 2020, according to the System’s annual financial report.
The System was experiencing a loss from the operating perspective. But nonoperating revenues such as state appropriations and investment income contributed to the positive adjusted net income.
The operating revenues were $16.3 billion, and operating expenses were $21.3 billion, which means the System was running on an operational loss of almost $5 billion. But other revenue sources such as state appropriations, net investment, gifts and nonexchange grants meant the UT System had an adjusted net income of $3.1 billion.
State appropriation revenue was $2.4 billion, net investment income was $3.9 billion, and gifts and nonexchange grants totaled at $1.3 billion. Interest expenses totaled $334 million.
The UT System overall revenue was over $24 billion for fiscal year 2020. Total expenses were about $22 billion, with compensation and benefits representing the largest expense.
Major sources of revenue came from net patient care at close to $9 billion, net investment income at about $4 billion and sponsored programs at about $4.5 billion. Major sources of expenses came from compensation and benefits at about $12 billion, materials, supplies and cost of goods were close to $3 billion, and professional fees and contracted services were about $1.5 billion.
