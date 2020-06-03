UT System Chancellor, UTA interim president release responses to George Floyd death, racial injustice

UT System Chancellor James Milliken issued a statement Monday in response to the death of George Floyd and racial justice.
In the statement, Milliken stated Floyd’s death was “an ugly moment in American history.”
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he struggled to breathe.
“The persistence of hateful bigotry and racial injustice in America is evidence that our nation’s institutions are not serving us as they should,” Milliken stated.
Chauvin, who is white, was arrested Friday and will be charged with second-degree murder, according to a tweet from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020
UTA interim president Teik Lim also issued a statement regarding Floyd’s death and recent incidents of hatred and inequality on Tuesday.
In his response, Lim discussed his own experiences with racism and bullying he endured because of his ethnicity and vowed to uphold the values set forth by the UTA Principles of Community.
“Our nation and our society face tremendous challenges in overcoming racism, discrimination and injustice,” Lim stated. “As scholars and students, teachers and mentors, I believe each of us at UTA has our own role in making a difference, changing all that is broken and accentuating the good I personally have experienced.”
Milliken stated that he commends those protesting nonviolently and asks those who are not doing so to listen carefully to those who are.
“It’s up to all of us to take responsibility and ensure our country lives up to the ideals of a free and equal society,” Milliken said.
