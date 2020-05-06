UT System Chancellor James Milliken provides updates on fall classes, CARES Act funding

Updates on fall classes and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding were given by UT System Chancellor James Milliken at the virtual Board of Regents meeting Wednesday.
The UT System received $173,166,080 from the CARES Act. Academic institutions have developed plans to allocate half of their funds to students, and the UT System is waiting for final guidance from the Department of Education this week, Milliken said.
Once approved, funds can be distributed to students directly. UTA received $21,177,188 of these funds, half of which will be allocated to students for financial aid.
The biggest issue the UT System faces is planning to reopen campuses in the fall, Milliken said. Elimination of large lecture classes, single room occupancy residence halls, spreading out schedules and isolated testing are some areas universities are looking at when developing plans to reopen.
Campus life will not be the same as it was last fall, but it also will not be like this spring, Milliken said. Each of the university presidents are working for fall plans.
About 3,000 students are still living on campuses across the UT System. These students have no suitable living alternatives and are being accommodated.
Reimbursements for housing, dining and parking given to students were necessary but resulted in a significant revenue loss, Milliken said. UT-Austin lost $26 million from the reimbursed revenue alone.
One area with expected substantial change is the enrollment of international students, Milliken said. When foreign consulates are reopened, it is not known whether student visas will be prioritized.
The Board of Regents approved a motion to establish a Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics degree program at UTA. The program will prepare students to apply skills and technologies to investigate business performance through data and statistical methods, according to the meeting agenda.
Another motion was passed approving changes to admission criteria for three degree programs. These include the Master of Business Administration, the Master of Science in Business Administration and the Master of Science in Information Systems.
New admission criteria to the Master of Business Administration allows for unconditional admission if an applicant earned a 3.5 GPA in the last 60 undergraduate credit hours with an earned degree in any major from an accredited university. Accreditation of a university would have to be from the Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the European Quality Improvement System or the Association of Master of Business Administration, according to the agenda. Previous criteria for unconditional admission qualified only applicants with a 3.0 GPA in a bachelor's degree in business.
Revised admission criteria for the Master of Science in Business Administration and the Master of Science in Information Systems change the required GPA for unconditional admission from 3.25 to 3.0. These changes were made to reflect current institutional admissions, according to the agenda.
