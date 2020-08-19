UT System Board of Regents to vote on construction of new School of Social Work, Smart Hospital building

UT System Chancellor James Milliken, left, interim President Teik Lim, center and John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations look over renderings during a campus tour Aug. 17 in Arlington. Hall showed Milliken where the new academic building for the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital will be located. 

 Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn multimedia editor

The UT System Board of Regents will vote Thursday to approve the construction project for the new academic School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building.

The Facilities Planning and Construction Committee approved the recommendation to include the project in the Capital Improvement Program.

The improvement program is a six-year projection of new construction, repair and rehabilitation projects to be implemented across UT System schools, according to its website. It details UT System’s long-range plan to preserve and enhance facility assets.

The $76 million project will be funded by Permanent University Fund Bond proceeds, Revenue Financing System Bond proceeds, financial donations and Unexpended Plant funds, according to the meeting agenda. The actual building, which will be located near the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building and Pickard Hall, will cost about $55 million.

During the meeting, interim President Teik Lim said the project’s design will be approved in November, and construction is anticipated to start in early 2021 and conclude around late 2022.

The board of regents previously approved $60 million in Permanent University Fund Bond proceeds for the project in 2019. UT System Chancellor James Milliken approved the project for its definition phase shortly after, according to the meeting agenda.

Former UTA President Vistasp Karbhari had asked the 86th Texas Legislature’s House Appropriations Subcommittee on Article III to make funding for a new School of Social Work building a state priority on Feb. 14, 2019. Karbhari stated the building, built in 1922, was likely to collapse.

He later stated the building is safe for operation, but structural issues could become a future problem.

Lim said the project aligns with one of the university’s major themes: health and the human condition. A new building will accommodate the continued growth of UTA’s School of Social Work and College of Nursing and Health Innovation.

The current School of Social Work building limits the social work program, despite its success, according to the meeting agenda. The Smart Hospital is “over-subscribed” in the face of UTA’s growing nursing programs.

The new building will feature state-of-the-art technology classrooms, teaching and dry-research labs, faculty and staff offices, a student engagement space, study and support spaces and infrastructure support space.

@colby_farr

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments