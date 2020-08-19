UT System Board of Regents to vote on construction of new School of Social Work, Smart Hospital building

The UT System Board of Regents will vote Thursday to approve the construction project for the new academic School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building.
The Facilities Planning and Construction Committee approved the recommendation to include the project in the Capital Improvement Program.
The improvement program is a six-year projection of new construction, repair and rehabilitation projects to be implemented across UT System schools, according to its website. It details UT System’s long-range plan to preserve and enhance facility assets.
The $76 million project will be funded by Permanent University Fund Bond proceeds, Revenue Financing System Bond proceeds, financial donations and Unexpended Plant funds, according to the meeting agenda. The actual building, which will be located near the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building and Pickard Hall, will cost about $55 million.
During the meeting, interim President Teik Lim said the project’s design will be approved in November, and construction is anticipated to start in early 2021 and conclude around late 2022.
The board of regents previously approved $60 million in Permanent University Fund Bond proceeds for the project in 2019. UT System Chancellor James Milliken approved the project for its definition phase shortly after, according to the meeting agenda.
Former UTA President Vistasp Karbhari had asked the 86th Texas Legislature’s House Appropriations Subcommittee on Article III to make funding for a new School of Social Work building a state priority on Feb. 14, 2019. Karbhari stated the building, built in 1922, was likely to collapse.
He later stated the building is safe for operation, but structural issues could become a future problem.
Lim said the project aligns with one of the university’s major themes: health and the human condition. A new building will accommodate the continued growth of UTA’s School of Social Work and College of Nursing and Health Innovation.
The current School of Social Work building limits the social work program, despite its success, according to the meeting agenda. The Smart Hospital is “over-subscribed” in the face of UTA’s growing nursing programs.
The new building will feature state-of-the-art technology classrooms, teaching and dry-research labs, faculty and staff offices, a student engagement space, study and support spaces and infrastructure support space.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.