UT System Board of Regents reports 2020 fiscal year down from 2019

Scott Kelley, executive vice chancellor for business affairs, presented the UT System’s financial status across each of its schools during the UT System Board of Regents virtual meeting Wednesday.
The system is going to end the 2020 fiscal year down from the year before but still in good condition, Kelley said.
“This is not to say that there aren't challenges yet ahead,” he said.
Schools will have much to do while planning for the 2021 fiscal year, but their quick responses to the pandemic have left the system in a good financial standing overall, Kelley said.
The UT System recorded higher expenditures and higher revenue in June 2020 compared to June 2019, according to a June monthly financial report. The year-to-date adjusted income is about $392 million, a 58% decrease in income compared to June 2019.
UTA’s year-to-date adjusted income is about $13 million, a 95% increase compared to the previous year. The university’s expenditures and revenues have risen in June 2020 when compared with June 2019, according to the financial report.
The increase is attributed to an increase in net student tuition and fees from increased tuition rates, summer enrollment and state appropriations.
UTA estimated a total of $8 million in nonmandatory student fees, including housing, meal plans and student parking, would be refunded in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The university refunded $6.7 million of those fees through June 30.
