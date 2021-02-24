UT System Board of Regents discusses winter storm damages, 2020 operating revenues

The UT System Board of Regents discussed the impact of last week’s winter storm, 2020 operating revenues and more during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
UT System Chancellor James Milliken said every UT institution experienced water damages of some kind from the winter storm, which in some instances required the relocation of students. But as of Wednesday, all 14 UT institutions were back in operation, and emergency repairs are underway, he said.
“We were well prepared for this,” Milliken said. “But we will use this experience to learn what steps we may need to take to be even more resilient in the future.”
A detailed report on the impact and recovery of the winter storm will be made soon, he said.
Veronica Segura, associate vice chancellor and controller, presented the analysis of the financial condition of all UT institutions in the 2020 fiscal year.
Segura concluded that all institutions, except UT-Permian Basin, met satisfactory results. UT-Permian Basin will be on watch this fiscal year.
UTA’s operating revenue increased by $15.2 million in 2020. Major contributions include $16 million in state funding, $15.9 million in CARES Act funding and $12.4 million in net tuition and fees.
Revenue losses attributed to COVID-19 include $16.8 million from refunds issued to students for housing, parking and dining charges in mid-March and $5.3 million in rental income and miscellaneous revenues.
The meeting also touched on recovered insurance claims from losses suffered during Hurricane Harvey. UT institutions suffered about $99 million losses from the hurricane because of business interruptions and property damage. The UT System is getting about 75% of that amount, or about $64 million, from insurance recoveries.
The next board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday.
