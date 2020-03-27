An overview of UT System health institutions and commencement ceremonies were discussed in a UT System Board of Regents meeting Friday.
There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 within UT System institutions, Chancellor James Milliken said. So far no system administrators have contracted it.
UT System health institutions are on the front line of the pandemic, working 24/7 treating patients and saving lives, Milliken said.
System health institutions were early movers in eliminating elective surgeries to free up hospital beds and now have 50% more beds available for COVID-19 patients, he said.
UT-Dallas, UT-Austin and UT-El Paso are 3D printing to produce needed equipment, such as protective gear, on campus. Other institutions, such as the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, are doing the basic science on the virus to develop vaccines and medical treatments, Milliken said.
UT System academic institutions did an early pivot to online instruction and limited presence in response to COVID-19, Milliken said. All campus housing and dining services have been restricted to students with no suitable alternative. Campuses are handling these situations on a case-by-case basis, he said.
The UT System is working with university presidents on reimbursement plans for student housing, dining and parking, Milliken said. UTA has already announced it will provide a partial refund to those students who it applies to through MyMav.
Commencement ceremonies will either take place virtually, be postponed or both. According to UTA’s coronavirus information page, the university’s commencement ceremonies are postponed and will get rescheduled to a later date.
Milliken said they intend for every student to persist in getting the credit for which they are registered.
