UT System Board of Regents approves revised sexual harassment, misconduct policies

The UT System Board of Regents approved revised sexual harassment and sexual misconduct policies for UT academic and health institutions at their virtual meeting Wednesday.
The revised policies went into motion with approval from UT System regents Nolan Perez and Christina Melton Crain.
In May, the U.S. Department of Education included a new Title IX regulation that defines sexual harassment and provides rules on how universities should address sexual misconduct allegations while providing supportive measures for survivors. The regulation goes into effect Aug. 14 with the force of the law.
The regulation defines sexual harassment to include sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking as unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex. Schools are required to uphold students’ rights to a written notice of allegations and an adviser, as well as the right to submit, cross-examine and challenge evidence at a live hearing.
The regulation also requires schools to offer survivors supportive measures such as class or dorm reassignments.
