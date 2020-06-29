UT System Board of Regents approves class plans for fall semester

The UT System Board of Regents approved plans for fall classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic at their virtual meeting Monday.

Chancellor James Milliken said the pivot to completely online instruction back in March was one of the more remarkable episodes in higher education.

The UT System hopes to use the experience from the spring and summer semesters to prepare for the fall, he said.

Despite the successful transition to online classes, many students were reconsidering plans for the fall according to student survey feedback, Milliken said. Some students indicated they would not re-enroll if classes were not taught completely online.

Each of the eight UT System academic institutions has plans in place for a mix of online, in-person and hybrid instruction, Milliken said. All the institutions have alternative plans based on health and safety concerns.

If necessary, each institution is prepared to close all in-person activities and instruction.

The university released a master list of fall class instruction formats on June 16.

All in-person instruction will be moved online after Thanksgiving break, Milliken said.

UTA’s Fall Academic and Course Planning Task Force made recommendations for the safe launch of classes. These include the use of personal protective equipment in classrooms and special considerations with studio and lab courses, according to a report published in June.

The Board of Regents also passed a motion approving the terms of employment for interim President Teik Lim.

According to the meeting agenda, Lim will be paid an annual salary of $485,000, which began on May 1.

Lim was appointed as interim president on May 2 after former president Vistasp Karbhari stepped down on March 19.

