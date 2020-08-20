The UT System Board of Regents had a busy Thursday morning.
Approved agenda items included a nearly $22 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year, recognition of two UTA professors for outstanding teaching and an amendment to the Capital Improvement Program to include a new UTA academic building.
2021 fiscal year budget
Regents unanimously approved a $21.7 billion operating budget, which goes into effect Sept. 1. The projected total is up 3.3% from last year and reflects the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenue is projected to reach $22.1 billion, a 1.8% increase from the 2020 fiscal year, according to the budget document. UT System administration is expecting a decrease in net auxiliary expenses across much of its campuses because of the pandemic.
The decrease is a result of interruptions in several services such as housing, food service, parking and transportation, and athletics, according to the budget document.
The most significant decreases in net auxiliary expenses are expected at UT-Austin and UT M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, according to the document.
UTA’s total operating budget, including transfers for interest, is about $762 million with a projected revenue of about $525 million. An increase in tuition and fees and a 1% increase in enrollment were driving forces behind UTA’s projected revenue bump from 2020.
The university’s budget also reflects a decrease of $10 million in state appropriations because of the pandemic. Appropriations come from the Texas General Revenue Fund and supplement faculty salaries, utilities and institutional support.
The system’s consolidated budget also reflects a systemwide decrease in state appropriations, according to the document.
Two UTA professors recognized for outstanding teaching
The Board of Regents recognized 27 faculty members representing each UT institution, including two UTA professors, for receiving the 2020 Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award.
Stephanie Rasmussen, accounting associate professor, and Ericka Robinson-Freeman, associate professor in practice, will receive a certificate, a medallion and $25,000 in appreciation of their service.
According to the UT System website the annual award, established in 2008, honors exemplary teaching. Nominees are evaluated by students, faculty peers and external reviewers who consider a range of criteria, including classroom expertise, innovative course development and student learning outcomes.
Regents watched a video honoring each recipient of this year’s award. UT System Chairperson Kevin Eltife congratulated the recipients after the video.
“It is a pleasure to recognize and celebrate individuals who demonstrate teaching excellence in UT classrooms, performance spaces, lecture halls, labs and clinics, and patients’ bedsides,” he said.
Rasmussen was hired as an assistant professor in June 2009, according to UTA’s website. She was appointed as an associate professor in September 2016.
Rasmussen was previously nominated for the Regents’ Outstanding Teacher Award in 2015.
Robinson-Freeman was previously a finalist to receive the award in 2019, according to UTA’s website.
Board approves amendment to Capital Improvement Program
The Board of Regents approved an amendment to the Capital Improvement Program to include UTA’s new School of Social Work building, which is anticipated to be completed by late 2022.
The Facilities Planning and Construction Committee chairperson presented the project to the board for approval after the committee voted on it the day before. The new building will house the School of Social Work and the Smart Hospital, according to the meeting agenda.
The $76 million project will be funded by Permanent University Fund Bond proceeds, Revenue Financing System Bond proceeds, financial donations and Unexpended Plant funds, according to the meeting agenda. The actual building, which will be located near the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building and Pickard Hall, will cost about $55 million.
The project’s design is anticipated to be approved in November, and construction will start in early 2021, according to the meeting agenda.
