UT System Board of Regents addresses students' financial need with $300 million Promise Plus program

The UT System Board of Regents announced Thursday the creation of a $300 million endowment to help undergraduate students pay for college, according to a UT System press release.

The Promise Plus program substantially increases tuition support for eligible students across seven UT institutions, including UTA. Funding for the endowment comes from various UT System financial officers’ investments over the past fiscal year.

The program will provide at least $15 million this year for student aid at UT institutions. Each school will receive a minimum of $1 million, based on the number of students enrolled with financial need.

Only full-time undergraduate students will be eligible for Promise Plus funds. They must be Texas residents and have completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.

Individual institutions may have additional criteria and will determine how many students will receive the Promise Plus funding.  

With the additional funding, UT institutions can also raise the income threshold to increase the number of students eligible for aid. 

Kevin Eltife, UT Board of Regents chairman, said in the board meeting that the endowment tackles student debt on the front end, and the board is committing every possible dollar to these programs to assist students with tuition.   

“The number one goal of this board has always been what’s in the best interest of our students,” Eltife said. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is.”

In 2019, the Board of Regents created a $167 million endowment that increased tuition aid for University of Texas at Austin students. 

In the next month, the Board of Regents will be visiting all seven campuses to announce its Promise Plus allocation and provide more details about financial aid.

“Today’s action by the Board of Regents means that even more Texans will be able to earn a UT degree tuition-free,” UT System Chancellor James Milliken said in a press release. “The Promise Plus endowment ensures that our high-quality UT institutions will remain among the most affordable in the nation.”  

