UT System appoints Jay Hartzell as UT-Austin’s new president
The UT System Board of Regents unanimously approved to appoint Jay Hartzell as president of UT-Austin on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Hartzell was the sole finalist for the permanent post in August. He has served as interim president since June, according to a UT System news release. Hartzell will succeed former UT-Austin President Gregory Fenves, who resigned in the summer.

“In the year that has brought us a pandemic and a host of other issues, I believe we have something to be excited about,” said Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents. “Jay Hartzell, a lifelong Longhorn and world-class academic scholar, will be leading the 40 acres.”

In 25 years at UT-Austin, Hartzell attended as a graduate student, then served as a professor and dean of the McCombs School of Business before being named interim president.

