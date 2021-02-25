UT Board of Regents gives updates on higher education emergency relief funds, mental health programs

The UT System Board of Regents gave updates on the higher education emergency relief fund and mental health programs and also approved three doctorate programs during its virtual meeting Thursday.
UT System Chancellor James Milliken said the UT System gained a 2% enrollment increase at the undergraduate level in fall 2020. He believes the increase is because of the direct allocation of funds to students from the higher education emergency relief fund through the CARES Act.
“It’s great that we have a good bragging point on that,” Milliken said. “But the reason, I think, is very smart use of the funding that’s been provided to make sure that students could attend college.”
The UT System is working with institutions on the second installment of the fund through the recent Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, he said. Direct student allocation of the fund could be used on tuition, food, housing and health care, he said.
Institutional allocation of the fund could be used on revenue loss from COVID-19, technology costs related to online learning, and faculty and staff training, he said.
Christopher Brownson, associate vice president for Student Affairs at UT Austin, gave the board an update on the systemwide student mental health, safety and alcohol-related programs.
There are nine programs in place, and five are set to expire at the end of the academic year.
Four programs — the after-hours crisis line, web-based education, the Thrive@UT app and the National Collegiate Health Assessment — are being extended for two more academic years.
Over the last five years, the after-hours crisis line has received over 19,000 calls from students across the system, Brownson said. Just under 4,000 of those calls were labeled as urgent and over 240 calls had been labeled as emergent, with many resulting in suicide intervention.
“[These are] truly life-saving resources that you’ve been providing,” he said, addressing the board of regents.
ProtoCall, the after-hours crisis line, provides mental health support for all students, both in academic and health institutions in the UT System, every day throughout the year. EverFi, the web-based education, includes training that satisfies NCAA requirements for athletes and coaches and is a crucial part of Title IX compliance, according to the UT System agenda book. It provides training modules for sexual assault prevention and alcohol education, as well as COVID-19 safety, diversity and inclusion and more.
The Thrive@UT app provides interactive assignments and guided exercises designed to help students integrate well-being concepts into their daily lives. The National Collegiate Health Assessment is a national survey for college students about health and well-being to provide data for planning and prevention programs.
The Board of Regents also approved the establishment of a Doctor of Business Administration degree program at UT-Dallas, a Doctor of Philosophy degree program at UT-San Antonio and a Doctor of Medicine degree program at UT-Tyler.
Kevin Eltife, chairman of the board of regents, ended the meeting giving thanks to all UT System faculty and staff and all frontline workers who are battling the pandemic and the recent winter storm.
“We just want everyone to know we appreciate all that’s being done,” Eltife said.
