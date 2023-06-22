UT Board of Regents expands student mental health services

The University of Texas System Board of Regents announced Tuesday the expansion of student mental health services with a new program offering free, virtual support to students enrolled at all 14 UT institutions, beginning fall 2023.
Students will have free 24/7 access to multiple virtual care options from licensed counselors and providers in all 50 states, according to the press release. Options include on-demand mental and emotional support, counseling sessions, psychiatry services and peer support.
The program is in partnership with TimelyCare, a Fort Worth based provider of virtual health and well-being resources in higher education. One in every 10 TimelyCare employees earned a degree from a UT institution, Luke Hejl, TimelyCare CEO and co-founder, said in the press release. Expanding access to care isn’t just business, it’s personal, he said.
“We are proud to deliver best-in-class health and well-being solutions to help students thrive in all aspects of their lives,” Hejl said.
The partnership is one piece of the $16.5 million investment the UT Board of Regents made last year to enhance student mental health and safety, as well as other alcohol and drug education resources.
Students’ mental health is tied to their academic achievement and demands for access to mental health services have never been greater, UT System chancellor James B. Milliken said in the press release. The investment will allow for more readily available resources to students.
“The health and safety of students is always our top priority,” said Kevin P. Eltife, UT Board of Regents chair, in the press release. “We are committed to continuous enhancements that improve student health and educational success outcomes.”
