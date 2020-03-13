UT-Austin president self-isolates after family members test positive for coronavirus

Carmel Fenves, UT-Austin President Gregory Fenves’ wife, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out Friday.
(1/3) UT community, I have difficult news to share. My wife Carmel has tested positive for #COVID19. A 2nd family member (who works at UT) is presumed to have COVID-19 too. I have now been tested for the virus & the three of us are in self-isolation…https://t.co/3ohOh4MR7m— Greg Fenves (@gregfenves) March 13, 2020
Fenves, his wife and a second family member who works at UT-Austin and is presumed to have the virus, are all in self-isolation, Fenves said. The UT-Austin president has also been tested for the virus and said they are compiling a list of people whom they might have recently been in close contact with.
After a trip to New York City for several events, Fenves said his wife began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms and was notified at 5:30a.m. that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also banned gatherings of 500 or more and announced a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency in the county.
“Under normal circumstances, I would not describe the details of an individual’s illness. However, given the widespread impact of COVID-19, Carmel and I wanted to share this information with you so members of our community can take proper precautions,” Fenves said in his letter.
The news comes after Austin health officials announced two other, separate cases in Travis County and the university announced that Friday classes would be canceled. An extended spring break was also announced by the university on Wednesday.
Fenves advised anyone who has come in close contact with him or his family or another person with COVID-19 to self-isolate and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
