Using international landscape to save the story of our democracy

Every month that Ukrainians continue to fight against Russia’s invasion of their country, a message is conveyed to the watching world: democracy comes at a price they’re willing to pay.
“They’re not questioning democracy. They’re fighting for it every single day right now,” said Brian Whitmore, assistant professor of practice, who spent years as a foreign correspondent in Eastern Europe. He now works in political science in Washington D.C., and hosts The Power Vertical podcast on Russian affairs.
“Democracy is a story,” Whitmore said. In the U.S., many people may have stopped believing in it.
In 2021, 85% of Americans said the U.S. political system either needs major changes or needs to be completely reformed, according to the Pew Research Center. Another study this year found 29% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 9% of Republicans and Republican-leaners said they trust the government just about always or most of the time.
“Everything we have is based on a story, money is based on a story,” Whitmore said. “Money is just a piece of paper with the famous dead person on it and a number.”
When people believe the story of money, it has value. But when they lose confidence in their currency, it collapses. The same is true with democracy, he said.
At its core, democracy is a system to mitigate human imperfection, Whitmore said. The story of democracy says the consent of the governed legitimizes a government, individuals have sacred rights and diverse societies can balance equality and liberty.
“Democracy is a good strategy, but it isn’t perfect,” said Kurt Weyland, UT Austin government professor. “It has very high promises and, like many things that make high promises, can’t fulfill all of them.”
The nation is polarized, but that will be the case whenever there are elections, said Carlos Turcios, vice president of UTA’s chapter of Turning Point USA, an organization promoting conservative values on campus. Humans are flawed beings, so having passionate people and divisive elections is just part of the system.
Advancements in some people’s values can leave other groups feeling behind, Weyland said. Democracy isn’t working from their perspectives. When people feel politically misrepresented, they’re attracted to leaders with strong personalities who claim they can cut through the gridlock and be their voice.
That’s populism, which is strong, personal leadership that claims to speak for a large number of people who feel excluded, Weyland said.
Mark Napieralski is the president of the Progressive Student Union at UTA, a student organization dedicated to pursuing progressive ideals. He said he thinks democracy is in danger of leaders who don’t like losing. When they fail, they say it was because of fraud.
“The only way to prevent that from happening is to not only [to] vote but to make sure that we form a movement, that we have organization[s] out in the community that can actually fight and struggle for our rights,” Napieralski said.
Though populism is a threat, it rarely destroys democracy, Weyland said.
In January 2021, even after months of denying the validity of the 2020 presidential election results, former President Trump still stepped down from office.
“The American political system once more reigned in a powerful president,” Weyland said.
Turcios said he thinks the state of America’s democracy is fine due to it still having elections.
It’s true that the nation is polarized, but divisiveness, which can be seen from both sides of the political spectrum, has been apparent in many periods in American history. The current problematic trend in America, he said, comes down to how people believe those who have different opinions than them aren’t good humans.
“In the past, if you had different opinions, you still could have a barbecue,” he said. “But today, you now have a lot of people where ‘if you think differently than me, you’re a bad person.’”
Napieralski said he thinks democracy in the U.S. is going toward a precipice. Divisiveness in the U.S. comes partly from the political process’s inability to get things done.
Modern politics are increasingly complex, which has led people to feel less involved in their democracy, Weyland said.
“A lot of modern politics [don’t] get decided on the local level and, in some sense, not even at the national level,” he said. “Climate change and a whole bunch of issues require international cooperation.”
As the distance between decision-makers and voters increases, people feel they have less input.
Populism is advancing in many Western countries, he said. Former President Donald Trump in the U.S., Brexit in the U.K.’s separation from the European Union, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and several leaders in Italy can all fall into the category. But it’s not what liberal democracy originally was.
Fifty-eight percent of Americans surveyed said they were not satisfied with how their democracy is working, according to the Pew Research Center in 2021.
Liberal democracy is a marriage of convenience and compromise, Weyland said. Democracy empowers the majority while liberalism protects the minorities. These ideas should respect each other and stay limited to the confines of their role.
But populism, fueled by democratic discontent, brings a leader who speaks for the majority and doesn’t have to stay within the boundaries of liberalism, he said.
In America’s two-party system, there will be honest disagreements about taxes, spending and health care, but not every election should be existential, Whitmore said.
“I’d love to get back to the day that that was the only things we argued about,” he said. “We weren’t arguing about whether elections were valid or not.”
Access to information, which is an important part of democracy, gives the public the ability to form preferences and evaluate their politicians, said Christopher Wlezien, Hogg professor of government at UT Austin, who researches how news coverage mediates public responsiveness to policy.
Although the situation in the U.S. might not be ideal, Wlezien said he thinks “the glass is half full.”
“There’s a lot of accurate information about what government policymakers are doing,” he said. “People are getting that information and they seem to be using that information, and it’s also working to instruct politicians about things that the public wants.”
Turcios said he thinks regulating information is a slippery slope for restricting the First Amendment, possibly allowing leaders to silence differing opinions as misinformation, and that people are smart enough to make up their own minds and do their own research.
“Most Americans would agree that speech shouldn’t be regulated,” he said. “That’s the reason why we have free speech. If you have a bad idea or you’re spewing lies, you’ll get called out, but that’s the beauty of freedom of speech.”
Russian elections tell a different story.
A ballot box at gunpoint and a fixed election was the reality for thousands of people living in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Sept. 23, as Russian soldiers went door-to-door, forcing Ukrainians to vote on the future of their country seven months after the initial invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s purpose in polling, according to Ukraine and Western governments, was to falsely justify his claim to the regions despite national Ukrainian resistance, according to The Wall Street Journal. Once tallied by Moscow, the results reflected allegedly overwhelming Ukrainian support for the occupied regions to join Russia.
Russian leaders swiftly welcomed the outcome as a reason to proceed with annexations. Over the next few weeks, 143 countries refused to recognize the territorial expansion, with many criticizing the vote as a sham.
Most countries in the world have a democracy of some kind, Turcios said. People don’t want to live in countries with no democratic process where they can’t elect leaders, voice opinions or have dissenting opinions, which is unhealthy and ultimately leads to tyranny.
Watching the war in Ukraine strengthened many countries’ commitment to democracy, Weyland said.
“Putin’s attack on Ukraine has gone so badly and backfired so badly that it united the West and [has] shown us the importance of democracy, and created an unusual degree of agreement among Western countries,” he said.
Sham elections are nothing new in Russia, said Lonny Harrison, associate professor of Russian. The country has long practiced appearing democratic through political theater, or pokazukha, meaning “just for show.”
“The show legitimizes what they’re trying to do,” Whitmore said. “It’s all about masking reality with this smokescreen.”
Nothing is being decided in Russian elections, he said. Even when the Soviet Union had elections, there was just one candidate on the ballot.
But Moscow’s attempts to mock democracy haven’t stayed in the East. For decades, Russia has tried to convince the world that all democracy is broken to legitimize its authoritarianism, Harrison said. They’ve long tried to inflate divisions in democratic societies and pour flames on the fire of polarization until it appears American society is so divided that it’s irreparable.
They want Americans to say “politics is broken” and “everybody’s lying,” then not care and not vote, he said. The democratic process then falls apart.
In May 2016, on a street in downtown Houston, two rallies took place at the same place and time. One group, composed of Texas secessionists, called to “stop Islamification of Texas,” and the other group rallied to “save Islamic knowledge.”
Each rally was organized and promoted from across the Atlantic by two separate Russian-operated Facebook groups, and the situation eventually escalated into confrontation protests, according to The Texas Tribune.
Russia hasn’t created divisions in American society, but they have inflamed them, Whitmore said. Using disinformation through social media, they’ve exploited issues like immigration, race relations and LGBTQ+ issues.
“They’re very good at this,” Whitmore said. “This wouldn’t be so successful if we weren’t so tribalized, if we weren’t so polarized, if we weren’t questioning our own democracy already.”
Similar instances of Russian-fueled tensions are traced back to the Putin-sponsored Internet Research Agency in Saint Petersburg, which U.S. government officials defined as “the notorious Russian ‘troll’ farm”, where people pose as Americans on social media and address divisive U.S. political issues to “sow discord in the U.S. political system,” according to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence.
Even pre-internet, the Soviet Union used disinformation to influence Western society, Whitmore said. In the ’80s, starting with an article in a small pro-Soviet Indian newspaper, Soviet operatives planted the lie that AIDS, which was then a mysterious new disease, was created by the Pentagon.
Over the next few years, the myth spread internationally. By April 1987, the story had appeared in the major newspapers of more than 50 countries, according to The Washington Post. The story lived on in the U.S. A 2005 study reported almost half of African Americans believed that HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, was artificial.
Through this kind of disinformation, Russia has tried to destabilize the U.S.’s information ecosystem, Harrison said. The government’s goal isn’t to promote or pick one political side, but it wants to muddy the waters with so many conflicting narratives that nobody knows what’s real.
“It’s not like we’re helpless,” Whitmore said. “Fighting this war really begins at home. The counterattack to this war really begins on us, again, believing our story.”
