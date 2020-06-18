US Supreme Court votes 5-4 against rescinding DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Thursday.
With a 5-4 vote, DACA — which helps about 700,000 recipients — will stand for now.
Several groups of plaintiffs challenged the decision of Elaine Duke, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary, to rescind the program as “arbitrary and capricious.”
Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion of the court.
“The dispute before the court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so,” Roberts said.
The Obama administration created DACA in 2012 to protect some unauthorized immigrants from deportation with two-year renewable work permits. The Trump administration halted the DACA program in September 2017.
