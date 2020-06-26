US Supreme Court rejects decision to allow statewide mail-in voting in Texas amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court rejected a decision to allow statewide mail-in voting in Texas due to COVID-19, in a statement Justice Sonia Sotomayor released Friday.

This decision comes 18 days before Texas’ July 14 primary runoff elections, which determine the Democratic senatorial candidate for the November ticket.

On June 16, the Texas Democratic Party requested the ability to allow mail-in voting citing the 26th Amendment, which gives U.S. citizens 18 years and older the right to vote.

Sotomayor said in the statement that the application raised weighty but novel questions regarding the 26th Amendment, but she hopes a federal appeals court will consider the legal issues in advance of the November general election.

Currently, Tarrant County allows mail-in voting for those with a disability, people age 65 years or older, those with expected absence outside of the county during the early voting period and on Election Day and those who are confined in jail without being a convicted felon. July 2 is the last day to vote early by mail.

