US Senate candidate M.J. Hegar, local candidates meet at Randol Mill Park before Election Day

U.S. Senate candidate M.J. Hegar stopped by Randol Mill Park ahead of Election Day for a literature drop and to meet with Tarrant County candidates Monday.
Hegar is running against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, who made a campaign stop in Fort Worth on Saturday.
Thanking the gathered supporters for coming out, Hegar said the finish line tape was within view, and they had to finish strong.
She said they have a chance to show Texans that they made the right choice in voting Democrat. Access to health care, investment in education, realigning the immigration policy to reflect American values and common sense gun safety are some of the opportunities they can take to improve Texas, she said.
Vance Keyes, Tarrant County Sheriff candidate, said voters had an opportunity to not just flip the county but to change the nation.
Thanking everyone for coming out, he said there was great representation and candidates on the ballot.
“This here is what America looks like, this is what government could look like — diverse, inclusive, representative,” Keyes said.
He said win or lose, he was thankful for everyone who put in the time and effort for his campaign and the many other local Democratic campaigns.
Alisa Simmons, District 94 state representative candidate, said she appreciated all the support her campaign has received in a “grueling” race.
Health care, public school funding and redistricting are the top issues she hopes to address if elected.
While Texas broke its early voting turnout record with nearly 9.7 million votes cast before the end of early voting, Simmons said there are still people who haven’t yet voted. She encouraged those who haven’t to go out and vote Democrat up and down the ballot.
“We have got to turn Texas blue,” Simmons said.
The more people participating in democracy, the healthier that democracy is, Hegar said. To see Texas insist on being part of the conversation with record turnout is exciting, she said.
Texas youth, aged 18-29, led the nation in early voting ballots cast, according to a Tufts University study. Hegar said seeing those numbers is exciting.
“It makes me very hopeful for our future to see so many young people involved,” she said.
@megancardona_
