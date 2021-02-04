The latest rankings from the U.S. News & World Report listed UTA as having the fifth highest number of transfer students in the nation.
According to the list, UTA accepted 5,812 transfer students for the fall 2019 semester, beating out other major Texas universities with high numbers of transfer students like the University of North Texas and the University of Houston.
Agreements with local colleges make the transfer process easier for students, said Troy Johnson, vice president of enrollment management.
“Making these transfer pathways both easy to understand and easy to experience is essential to making transfer students feel welcome,” Johnson said in the news release. “We want them to be a part of our Maverick family.”
It is essential to make the transfer process as seamless as possible because the future workforce needs employees with four year degrees, he said.
Johnson is on the advisory board for the American Council on Education task force. The focus of the task force is to improve transfer and credit awarding practices nationwide, according to their website.
The American Council on Education reported that a 2018 snapshot from National Student Clearinghouse data found more than a million students — 38% of the 2.8 million entering college for the first time in fall 2011 — transferred to a different institution at least once within six years. Many of these students lose academic credit during the transfer process.
“The recommendations of this national report could help several colleges and universities streamline their procedures and make it easier on students,” Johnson said in the release. “We plan to replicate this study locally, to improve transfer success right here in DFW.”
UTA is working toward the goals of Texas’ 60x30TX campaign, which calls for at least 60% of Texans ages 25-34 to have a certificate or college degree by 2030, according to the news release.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.