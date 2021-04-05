US House passes 2 bills aiming to provide permanent residency to DACA recipients, agricultural workers

The U.S. House of Representatives passed two immigration bills March 18 seeking to create pathways to citizenship and permanent residency for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and agricultural workers.
The American Dream and Promise Act would provide DACA recipients, along with certain immigrants with deferred enforced departure or temporary protected status, a pathway to permanent resident status and eventual citizenship. The Obama administration created the DACA program in 2012 to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would provide certain agricultural workers permanent resident status.
Both bills are in the Senate, but one does not have the bipartisan support it needs to move forward.
The House passed the Dream Act along party lines, and it will face resistance in the Senate, said Marcela Nava, School of Social Work associate professor in practice.
“The incredibly close split means that in the Senate, it’s just about impossible to pass something without some even small level of bipartisan support,” Nava said.
Democrats hold the Senate majority, with 48 Democrats and two Independents who caucus with the Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.
Immigration is not a partisan issue, Nava said. There are moderate Democrats who may want more border enforcement and increased removal activities.
Unlike the partisan Dream Act, lawmakers presented the Farm Workforce Modernization Act as a bipartisan bill, and it’s more likely to pass the Senate, she said. If this bill passes in the Senate, it may clear the way for the Dream Act at a future time.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is more likely to pass because of the specific provisions that meet the priorities of both parties, she said.
The bill contains provisions that would protect the agricultural labor force and give employers an easier way to hire agricultural workers, which aligns with the Republican Party’s priorities. It would secure the food supply chain and allow employers to maintain a workforce with fewer barriers, she said.
This immigration bill includes and benefits a narrow group of people, making it much easier to get support, she said.
In past Congress sessions, legislators tried and failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform multiple times. These policies included provisions that covered a broad category of immigrants but faced heavy opposition, she said.
But there is a trend now for Congress members to propose bills that are narrower and aim to help specific groups such as DACA recipients. DACA recipients are more likely to garner bipartisan support because they are more likely to contribute to the economy or serve in the military, she said.
Broadcast communication senior Krissiha Lagos’ mother brought her to the U.S. when she was 5 years old. She doesn’t think that the Dream Act will pass because the pathway to citizenship discussion has been around in Congress for years now.
Over the last 20 years, at least 11 versions of the Dream Act have been introduced in Congress, according to the American Immigration Council.
The only way to have a pathway to citizenship is through another executive order, Lagos said.
To date, the 2010 DREAM Act came closest to full passage when it got through the House but fell just five votes short of the 60 needed to proceed in the Senate, according to the American Immigration Council.
It’s prime time to pass these immigration bills as both chambers in Congress have a Democrat majority, she said
“We have been teased with the pathway to citizenship for almost a full decade now,” she said.
Lagos had high hopes for former President Barack Obama's second term after Obama signed the executive order to establish DACA during his first term, she said. But nothing happened after that.
As a DACA recipient, Lagos said she would be content with a residency permit, especially after the Trump administration tried to rescind DACA along with other immigration reforms, which left her and other recipients in suspense.
“I’m always uncertain about where my future is headed because of the fact that I don’t have anything stable,” she said.
Discussion of immigration reform at the national level creates additional stressors for Dreamers and other immigrants, Nava said.
“The impact on our community, on our students, on our UTA community is very real regardless of what happens in Congress,” she said.
UTA established the Dreamers Council in April 2020 to help students affected by the uncertain immigration laws last year during the Trump administration, said Molly Albart, Student Affairs assistant vice president.
The council staff and faculty may not be experts in immigration laws, but they have worked with DACA recipients and have an interest in helping them and being a point of contact, Albart said.
The council aims to provide direct assistance to DACA recipients and undocumented students and educate the UTA community about the challenges they face, she said. The council website lists contact information of council members so DACA recipients and undocumented students can reach them directly.
The council is working with Proyecto Inmigrante to set up a workshop April 9 at noon to inform students about the DACA application renewal process, along with a Q&A session. The workshop will be held via Zoom. The link will be sent out through social media and other university channels of communication once it’s ready, she said.
The council was developed to help students navigate the campus when they have challenges or questions, she said.
“I feel [we’re] still in the early stages,” she said. “It’s just a year old, and I think there’s a lot of good work to come in the future.”
