Updated UTA fall 2021 hours of operations

Students returning this semester can find newly adjusted hours of operations for various buildings and services around campus.
The Maverick Activities Center
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
The University Center
7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.
11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Connection Cafe
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. then 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
Maverick Cafe
GrubHub pickup from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Live lunch and dinner service operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Closed on Saturday.
GrubHub dinner pickup from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Commons
7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.
11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Central Library
Open 24/7 Monday through Sunday.
COVID-19 Services
UTA has partnered with Curative to provide two on-campus locations for COVID testing.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at the UC Bluebonnet Ballroom. Secure an appointment for this location online.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at UTA’s Curative Testing Center at 435 Spaniolo Drive in the College Park District. No appointment needed.
UTA has partnered with Walmart to host on-campus vaccine sites in the exercise rooms of the MAC. Each clinic will operate on a walk-in basis. After receiving their first dose, individuals' second dose appointments will be automatically scheduled.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15.
Health Services
By appointment only, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pharmacy - 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. then 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Immunization Clinic - 8:30 a.m. to noon then 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Counseling and Psychological Services
CAPS offers their services in two different locations: the MAC and Ransom Hall.
The MAC location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Starting Sept. 7, it will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Ransom Hall location operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Shuttle Services
Blue/Orange Routes - 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Evening Red Routes - 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Late Night Security Escort - 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Sunday by requesting through the TapRide app.
Arlington Rapid Shuttle - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday by requesting through the Via app.
