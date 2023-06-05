 Skip to main content
Updated summer 2023 hours of operation

Most services across UTA are returning this summer with limited hours.

Maverick Activities Center

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Closed on Saturday.

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

UTA Bookstore

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Closed on Sunday.

University Advising Center

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Central Library

7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday (9 a.m. to midnight on June 18).

Closed June 19 and July 4.

Health Services

Available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed one hour for lunch.

Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Counseling and Psychological Services

CAPS operates in two separate locations: The MAC and Ransom Hall.

Available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FabLab

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m Thursday through Saturday.

Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Closed June 19 and July 4.

The Market at the University Center

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Commons Maverick Café

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

