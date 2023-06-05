Updated summer 2023 hours of operation

Most services across UTA are returning this summer with limited hours.
Maverick Activities Center
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Closed on Saturday.
2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
UTA Bookstore
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Closed on Sunday.
University Advising Center
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Central Library
7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday (9 a.m. to midnight on June 18).
Closed June 19 and July 4.
Health Services
Available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed one hour for lunch.
Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Counseling and Psychological Services
CAPS operates in two separate locations: The MAC and Ransom Hall.
Available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FabLab
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m Thursday through Saturday.
Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Closed June 19 and July 4.
The Market at the University Center
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Commons Maverick Café
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
