Several facilities on campus have modified their operation during the summer.
Central Library
7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
9 to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Maverick Activities Center
6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Saturday closed.
Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.
Mav Mover Shuttle Bus
Reduced Service Extended Red Route 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
University Advising Center
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Health Services
UTA Health Services is available by appointment only.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
The Studios
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
FabLab
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Student Centers
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Maverick Café
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Connection Café
Closed throughout the summer.
