UTA spring break campus hours

Several facilities on campus have modified their operation during the summer.

Central Library

7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. 

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

9 to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Maverick Activities Center 

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturday closed.

Sunday 2 to 10 p.m. 

Mav Mover Shuttle Bus 

Reduced Service Extended Red Route 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

University Advising Center

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Health Services

UTA Health Services is available by appointment only.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

 The Studios 

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

 FabLab

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Student Centers 

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Maverick Café

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Connection Café 

Closed throughout the summer.

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments