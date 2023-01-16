Updated spring 2023 hours of operations

Services across UTA are returning with the following spring hours.
Maverick Activities Center
6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.
Noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
University Center
7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.
11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
UTA Bookstore
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
During the first week of school, the bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
University Advising Center
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Central Library
Open 24/7.
Health Services
Available by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed one hour for lunch.
Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Counseling and Psychological Services
CAPS operates in two separate locations: The MAC and Ransom Hall.
Available by appointment, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Extended hours and weekend appointments are available during the spring semester.
Connection Café
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Maverick Café
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FabLab
10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Mav Mover Shuttle Bus
Orange Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Blue Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.`
Black Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Red Route: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Green Route: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Market at the UC
7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
7:30 to 5 p.m. Friday.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Individual restaurant hours across campus can be found on Maverick Dining’s website.
@PMalkomes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.