Updated spring 2023 hours of operations

The south entrance of the University Center on Aug. 15, 2019, near Brazos Park. 

Services across UTA are returning with the following spring hours. 

Maverick Activities Center

6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.

Noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

University Center 

7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.

11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

UTA Bookstore

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

During the first week of school, the bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

University Advising Center

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Central Library

Open 24/7.

Health Services 

Available by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed one hour for lunch.

Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Counseling and Psychological Services

CAPS operates in two separate locations: The MAC and Ransom Hall.

Available by appointment, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Extended hours and weekend appointments are available during the spring semester.

Connection Café

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

Maverick Café

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FabLab

10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mav Mover Shuttle Bus

Orange Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Blue Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.`

Black Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Red Route: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Green Route: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Market at the UC

7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

7:30 to 5 p.m. Friday.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Individual restaurant hours across campus can be found on Maverick Dining’s website.

