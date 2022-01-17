Updated spring 2022 campus hours of operation

Several facilities on campus have modified their operating hours this semester.

Central Library

Open 24/7 Monday through Sunday.

Connection Café

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Maverick Café

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Maverick Activities Center

6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.

Noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

Mav Mover Shuttle Bus

Orange Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Blue Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Red Route: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

University Advising Center

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Wednesday when it operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

University Center 

7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. 

11 a.m. to midnight Sunday. 

The Commons

7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. 

11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

The Studios 

10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and Sunday. 

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Health Services

Available by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

 

