Updated spring 2022 campus hours of operation

Several facilities on campus have modified their operating hours this semester.
Central Library
Open 24/7 Monday through Sunday.
Connection Café
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Maverick Café
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Closed Saturday and Sunday.
Maverick Activities Center
6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.
Noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
Mav Mover Shuttle Bus
Orange Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Blue Route: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Red Route: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
University Advising Center
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Wednesday when it operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
University Center
7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.
11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
The Commons
7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.
11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
The Studios
10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and Sunday.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Health Services
Available by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
