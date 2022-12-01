Updated dining hours ahead of finals week

Approaching finals season and the winter semester, Maverick Dining restaurants will have the following updated dining hours through Dec. 9.
University Center
The Connection Café will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. On the weekends, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Chick-fil-A will be open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
Panda Express will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
The Halal Shack will be open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
Tea Co. will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
Sushic will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
Subway will be open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
The Market will be open 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Kalachandji’s will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.
Starbucks will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
SEIR
Inclusion Coffee will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
Fine Arts
The Market will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.
Administration Building
The University Club will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.
Maverick Activities Center
Shake Smart will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 12:30 to 7 p.m. on the weekends.
The Commons
Maverick Café will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.
Starbucks will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and will be closed on weekends.
The Green Plum will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.
Central Library
Einstein Bros Bagels will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.
The Market will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, closed Saturday and will reopen 3 to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
College Park
Panera Bread will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday.
