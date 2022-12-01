 Skip to main content
Updated dining hours ahead of finals week

Students wait in line at Chick-fil-A on Jan. 19 in the University Center. 

Approaching finals season and the winter semester, Maverick Dining restaurants will have the following updated dining hours through Dec. 9.

University Center

The Connection Café will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. On the weekends, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Chick-fil-A will be open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

Panda Express will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

The Halal Shack will be open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

Tea Co. will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

Sushic will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

Subway will be open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

The Market will be open 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Kalachandji’s will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.

Starbucks will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

SEIR

Inclusion Coffee will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

Fine Arts

The Market will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on weekends.

Administration Building

The University Club will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.

Maverick Activities Center

Shake Smart will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 12:30 to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

The Commons

Maverick Café will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.

Starbucks will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and will be closed on weekends.

The Green Plum will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.

Central Library

Einstein Bros Bagels will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.

The Market will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, closed Saturday and will reopen 3 to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

College Park

Panera Bread will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday.

