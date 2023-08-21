 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Updated campus operating hours for fall 2023

  • 0
Updated campus operating hours for fall 2023

Returning students this fall can find newly adjusted hours of operation for many buildings and services around the campus.

Maverick Activities Center

6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.

Noon to midnight Saturday through Sunday.

UTA Bookstore

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Closed on Sunday.

University Advising Center

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Central Library

Normally open 24 hours.

Health Services

Available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for an hour during lunch.

Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Counseling and Psychological Services

CAPS has two locations: the MAC and Ransom Hall.

They are only available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening and weekend hours available during the fall.

FabLab

10 a.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dining at the University Center

Market: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Rusty Taco: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Closed on Saturdays.

Connection Café: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Starbucks: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Closed on weekends.

Subway: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Closed on weekends.

Chick-fil-A: 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Closed on Sunday.

Panda Express: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Closed on weekends.

Kalachandji's: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Closed on weekends.

TEAco: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Closed on weekends.

Sushic: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Closed on weekends.

Dining at the Commons

Maverick Café: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Starbucks: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Closed on weekends.

The Green Plum: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Closed on weekends.

Dining at the Central Library

Einstein Bros. Bagels: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Closed on weekends.

Market: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Closed on Saturday.

3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

@jaylenburroughs_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments