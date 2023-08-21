Updated campus operating hours for fall 2023

Returning students this fall can find newly adjusted hours of operation for many buildings and services around the campus.
Maverick Activities Center
6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.
Noon to midnight Saturday through Sunday.
UTA Bookstore
8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Closed on Sunday.
University Advising Center
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Central Library
Normally open 24 hours.
Health Services
Available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pharmacy: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for an hour during lunch.
Immunization Clinic: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Counseling and Psychological Services
CAPS has two locations: the MAC and Ransom Hall.
They are only available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening and weekend hours available during the fall.
FabLab
10 a.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Dining at the University Center
Market: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Rusty Taco: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Closed on Saturdays.
Connection Café: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Starbucks: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Closed on weekends.
Subway: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Closed on weekends.
Chick-fil-A: 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Closed on Sunday.
Panda Express: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Closed on weekends.
Kalachandji's: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Closed on weekends.
TEAco: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Closed on weekends.
Sushic: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Closed on weekends.
Dining at the Commons
Maverick Café: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Starbucks: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Closed on weekends.
The Green Plum: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Closed on weekends.
Dining at the Central Library
Einstein Bros. Bagels: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Closed on weekends.
Market: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Closed on Saturday.
3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
