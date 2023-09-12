Unpacking President Cowley’s State of the University address

It’s been nearly a year since President Jennifer Cowley, adorned in an opulent academic robe, took the stage of College Park Center and was sworn in as UTA’s leader.

On Sept. 6, she again stood in front of university leaders and campus stakeholders, this time wearing a white pantsuit in the Bluebonnet Ballroom, to deliver a speech on the university’s recent achievements and initiatives that have marked her first chapter as president.

Attendees trickled into the room for the State of the University Luncheon. The tables closest to the stage were reserved for the event’s most distinguished guests, which included Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and several state representatives.

This article was featured in the Sept. 13 print Check out more from this print edition and find what to read next.

Cowley’s speech expressed high hopes for the university, detailing UTA’s initiatives to become a nationally recognized school. She highlighted her five strategic pillars: research and innovation, finance and infrastructure, people and culture, student success, and alumni and community engagement, which were built last year as central to the university’s strategic plan. She walked the crowd through what the pillars practically represent and how they’re manifesting in the university.

Research and innovation

When she discussed the university’s research and innovation initiatives, Cowley mentioned the university’s steps to expand its research capacity.

These included growing its research expenditures, increasing its number of doctoral students and supporting faculty members in achieving national recognition for their accomplishments. In the 2022 fiscal year, UTA’s research expenditures reached $122 million, according to the university’s website.

In strides to pursue these priorities, Cowley announced the Recruiting Innovative Scholars for Excellence 100 (RISE 100) initiative, which aims to bring 100 new tenure-system faculty over the next few years. The movement will grow UTA’s research-engaged faculty by 15% and represents a $60 million investment.

Phase one of RISE 100 starts this fall, with approximately 35 tenure-system faculty searches commencing based on areas of critical need, aligned with college and university priorities, according to the initiative’s website.

The second phase of the hiring plan includes a mix of individual positions and clusters, which can range from three to six positions.

Deans can submit proposed faculty searches for consideration starting in November. These proposals should state the description of the new hire’s research area, justify the need for the search and offer potential candidates for the position.

New faculty members are expected to support Ph.D. mentorship, be able to attract or bring grant funding, further establish UTA as a leader in the given area of expertise and, as a professor, serve as a leader in building research capacity within UTA.

“The last time we were to grow research faculty by 100, it took 15 years,” Cowley said. “Y’all, we’re gonna make this happen in less than five.”

Finance and infrastructure

About $700 million is expected to be invested in the next decade into university improvements, Cowely said as she discussed renovations across campus buildings and green spaces.

Renovations and additions to the Life Sciences Building should start in winter — a task Cowley said was UTA’s “largest construction project to date.” The anticipated $149 million project will add an additional 87,800 square feet of teaching and research spaces, and it will renovate an existing 142,000 square feet, according to UTA’s website. The estimated completion date is fall 2027.

Campus continues construction projects into fall The university is continuing to improve various parts of campus, recently finished wrapping up major renovations in the Central Library and University Hall.

A new residence hall, Maverick Hall, is anticipated to open by fall 2025, Cowley said. The project has an estimated $77.5 million budget, will take up 166,000 square feet off UTA Boulevard and Kirby Street, and add 650 beds for on-campus students, according to UTA’s website.

The university’s new Greek Life Center will begin construction soon. After over 10 years of being discussed, the building will take up about 8,900 square feet in West Campus and provide a community space for the Greek organizations that lack housing on Greek Row, according to UTA’s website and previous Shorthorn reporting.

The north and south bridges spanning Cooper Street are expected to undergo renovations soon, following a bridge design competition among College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs students last spring. The $2.5 million project is anticipated to be completed in May 2024.

Cowley also highlighted the conference and classroom modernization program, which aims to improve the on-campus technology experience for students and faculty.

The initiative started with an initial faculty survey fall 2021 and continued planning and evaluating potential classroom improvements through 2022, according to the UTA’s website. This year, the university purchased and installed new technology, introducing the renovations to multiple buildings over the summer.

People and culture

The president acknowledged the university’s people and culture pillar as the “heart of UTA.” She underscored the university’s status as one of the region’s largest employers, employing 5,400 faculty, staff and graduate students.

The university has expanded employee benefits through several programs, including salary adjustments for over 800 employees and the recently created employee tuition affordability program.

Faculty salary levels are now 75% of the market average, UTA’s website reports. In the 2021-2022 academic year, the average salary for the university’s then 5,105 employees was $56,103, according to The Shorthorn’s most recent salary database.

Many graduate teaching assistants and research assistants have also recently seen benefit increases, with UTA now covering 100% of their tuition, offering health insurance coverage and increasing their wages, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

UTA expands graduate student benefits and wages Following a recent petition, UTA is implementing a minimum $12-an-hour pay rate for all graduate workers. Many will also be provided with health insurance and full tuition coverage

Campus has welcomed several new leaders, recently completing searches for dean of Libraries and dean of CAPPA. The previous dean of Libraries left last April, and the former CAPPA dean departed in 2021.

In August, Athletics Director Jon Fagg celebrated his first year in the position. The university’s new Fraternity and Sorority Life director Amanda Perez entered her role in July, and UTA named Lowell Davis as vice president of Student Affairs in May.

Searches for the dean of the College of Education and dean of the School of Social Work are ongoing.

Student success

The address touted UTA’s ever-expanding student body and several student-centered initiatives. Cowley said the 2023-2024 academic year is the seventh in a row the university has received a record-breaking first-year class, one that’s over 7% larger than last year.

Last fall, the university’s estimated enrollment was about 40,990 students, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Regarding tuition support, the university launched its Blaze Forward program last year, covering 100% of tuition and course fees for eligible full-time students whose families have a yearly family income of $85,000 or less. As of this fall, the program has covered the expenses of over 3,470 students, according to the university’s annual report.

Cowley highlighted recent initiatives to address non-academic learning barriers like food and housing insecurity. For over 6,000 students in need, the Maverick Pantry, which had a soft launch in 2021 and has since partnered with Kroger, provided over 30,000 pounds of food last year.

For students struggling to afford lodging, the university launched a pilot housing scholarship for incoming students who’ve aged out of foster care or experienced homelessness, she said.

UTA has received national recognition specifically for its programs promoting Hispanic student success and services for military-connected students.

Excelling in excelencia: Two UTA programs recognized for serving Latine students UTA has two programs up as finalists for this year's Examples of Excelencia, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing Latine college completion.

In fall 2022, about 32% of its population was Hispanic. The Washington, D.C., based organization Excelencia in Education, which recognizes and promotes Latino student achievement, awarded the university its Seal of Excelencia last year. It also recently included two UTA programs as finalists for its award, Examples of Excelencia, and will announce the winners Sept. 28.

In 2022, nearly 5,000 military-connected students attended UTA, with about 2,100 being veterans, on active duty or members of the National Guard or Reserves, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The Military and Veterans Affairs services has programs to help military-connected students navigate their benefits and find community.

Alumni and community engagement

“We are committed to bringing the ‘Maverick Factor’ into the communities that we engage with,” Cowley said before discussing several of the university’s initiatives to invest in alumni and the North Texas community.

In the past year, student organizations have reported over 20,000 service hours and $130,000 in charitable contributions, according to UTA’s annual report. Cowley also pointed to community-centered classroom programs, like nursing and social work students partnering with the Arlington Fire Department to engage in wellness checks with people recently discharged from a hospital.

The university’s fundraising goal for the past fiscal year was $22 million, and it exceeded that by over $5 million, Cowley said. She mentioned billionaire alumnus Kelcy Warren’s recent contribution to UTA, which was $12 million to fund UTA’s resource and energy engineering program, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

“Our impact extends far beyond the campus, reaching into the hearts of the lives of individuals and communities across North Texas and beyond,” Cowley said. “I’m excited for the future that lies ahead.”

@Shawlings601

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu