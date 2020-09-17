This is a crime wrapup for Sept. 12 to Sept. 17.
DWI / Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
An unaffiliated female was arrested for driving while intoxicated and in possession of multiple firearms Sept. 12 on the 1100 block of West Mitchell Street, according to the UTA crime log.
A UTA police officer stopped the vehicle for a traffic offense. The driver was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email.
According to the Texas Penal Code, driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor. Violators can face a jail term of up to 180 days, a fine of up to $2,000 or both.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon is considered a class A misdemeanor and violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a prison term not exceeding one year or both.
Criminal Trespass
A UTA police officer made contact with an unaffiliated male with a criminal trespass warning still in effect sleeping in Social Work Building A on Sept. 12, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, he said.
Criminal trespass of a higher education institution is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
Theft
A female student reported the theft of her vehicle keyfob Monday while it was unattended in the University Center, McCord said. The estimated value of the theft is $150.
The case is listed as suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
DWI
A UTA police officer stopped an unaffiliated male for a traffic violation and arrested him for driving while intoxicated Thursday at 1615 W. Park Row Dr., McCord said.
He was taken to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, he said.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Class B misdemeanors are punishable by a jail term of up to 180 days, a fine of up to $2,000 or both.
Possession of Marijuana
A male student was arrested after he was found to be in possession of marijuana Thursday after a UTA police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, McCord said.
The male was a passenger in the vehicle, McCord said. He was transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
