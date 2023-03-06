University president chats about policy pauses, state legislation during Cookies with Cowley

UTA President Jennifer Cowley spoke with Student Body President Teresa Nguyen and students Monday at the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge about several issues during Cookies with Cowley. Topics ranged from the recent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies pause to potential future campus upgrades.
The event was a public conversation with Cowley, with questions from Nguyen and the audience.
“I always say that we should always ask questions to know what we want,” said Scarllett Moya, Student Government external relations chair, after the event. “There was a lot of people that asked questions online with the paper, submitted their questions online beforehand, or in person, and I feel that is a great opportunity to communicate with the president of the university.”
This is the second Cookies with Cowley since she took office as UTA president. The event served signature UTA cookies and pizza, and allowed attendees to take photos and speak to Cowley after.
Nguyen said after the event that it is important because it allows students to meet Cowley in person. While Student Government meets with her regularly, students often only see her on emails or in social media.
DEI
Clarifying the effects of the recent pause of DEI policies, Cowley said it does not stop any of the DEI practices or activities the university is currently doing.
The University of Texas System recently paused DEI policies following recent pushback on the initiatives. Gardner Pate, Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff, said in a memo that such practices may be illegal and may “encourage discrimination in the workplace,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Cowley said the governor issued a letter asking all state agencies to look at their hiring practices to make sure they are following all state and federal laws.
“We have, of course, done that and we are following all state and federal laws, so there's no issues there,” she said.
The move, however, suspends the adoption of new policies, Cowley said. They are anticipating the introduction of DEI-related bills in the legislature.
It opens an opportunity for dialogue around what the university is doing, Cowley said. They are looking forward to engaging with Texas legislators in the coming months as UTA discusses the topic.
“You don't even have to care about the government. You just [need to] care about yourself as a student in the United States. The DEI initiative, or other news about it, is really important to you, so I think that's the big one for me, and I think for everybody,” Nguyen said after the event.
Anti-transgender legislation
Another discussion topic mentioned was anti-transgender legislation. Republican Texas lawmakers have recently rallied behind a bill restricting transgender athletes from joining college sports teams, according to The Texas Tribune. Before the legislature started, around a dozen bills already loomed in the House targeting LGBTQ+ people, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Cowley said they have a government affairs team that works with her and the campus to understand the legislative process and which bills are likely to move forward. This allows UTA to advocate for its students in a meaningful way, she said. She goes to Austin once a week to talk with legislators.
“I can assure you, every day that I'm down in Austin, I'm talking about what's in the best interest of our students, and that could be for LGBTQ+ students, it could be for our students of color, it could be for our wide range of students,” Cowley said.
Cowley said that ultimately, the university is required to comply with what laws are adopted by the state. This means that the opportunity for dialogue is in the legislative process — in meeting one-on-one with the legislators to talk about the impact bills could have on the campus.
“I can pledge to you that I will do everything I can in the legislative process to support the best interests of our students,” Cowley said.
English junior Amira Elliby said he thinks the questions were not addressed as directly as he was hoping for them to be.
“It's just kind of not great to not get a direct answer from that because trans and gay students want that support,” he said. “They want to hear directly that they can count on the president and the university to vouch for their safety, their inclusion, and we didn't really get that.”
Campus upgrades
Cowley also mentioned several potential future upgrades planned for the university. She said they have a plan to construct a new traditional residence-hall style housing called Maverick Hall, which could be adjacent to West Hall and would add 500 beds. She said this year, UTA did not have enough space for all the students who wanted housing, and they aim to implement Maverick Hall in a timely manner.
They are looking for a design firm for the redevelopment of the Cooper Street Bridges, Cowley said. A budget of $2.5 million has been set aside, and she said the goal is to turn it into an iconic space on campus.
“I can picture students getting graduation pictures or other kinds of photographs at the bridge entrance,” she said.
A project to renovate the Life Science tower is also in the programming phase, and South Nedderman Drive, the roadway that runs between the Life Science Building and the Science and Engineering Innovation Research Building, will be turned into a greenscape pedestrian plaza.
They are also looking at turning the old Social Work building to a hotel conference center that can host larger events on campus.
“Real innovation [is] also really important because we try to change a lot of things here on campus, like [Cowley] mentioned about a new Maverick Hall,” Nguyen said after the event. “I'm really excited for all of that.”
American football
When asked about bringing back the American football program, Cowley said it is an expensive sport to have.
They would have to expand women’s sports too, because Title IX requires that schools have an equal number of slots for female and male athletes. Maverick Stadium is also inadequate to support a football team, she said, so they would need to look at building a new facility.
UTA has also committed to not increasing student tuition and fees for the coming year, so any potential discussion around fee increases need to be moved to next year or later, Cowley said.
Hereford bust
On removing the E.H. Hereford statue from the University Center, Cowley said she is still awaiting an outcome from Student Government.
“I can't make a commitment right now, but I'm doing all of the research necessary to understand what would be the steps that follow once Student Government completes its process to understand what needs to happen at my level, and potentially beyond my level, to review that particular matter,” she said.
Biology sophomore Beyily Brooks said she liked the event, but thought the university could have advertised it more.
“I felt she answered all the questions that she could as promptly and as direct as possible,” she said. “I feel like there were a lot of more questions that people asked this time than the last time.”
