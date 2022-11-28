 Skip to main content
University looks to remodel bridges spanning Cooper Street

Cars pass underneath the bridge on South Cooper Street April 24.

Amid the construction projects across campus, the university is planning a renewal and redesign of the north and south bridges over Cooper Street. 

John Hall, vice president for administration and economic development said the way both bridges were initially designed causes them to need maintenance.

“It would be better to come up with a design that was not as maintenance intensive, then also maybe a design that creates a bit more excitement,” Hall said. “I think the current design is tired.”

The intent is to work with students from the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs to come up with new designs, potentially through a design competition, he said. There is no official date on when the redesigns will begin, but the hope is the projects will be ready to move forward by the end of the spring semester.

President Jennifer Cowley previously revealed in a university update that the bridge improvements were in the works, then expanded on the bridge renewals during her Cookies with Cowley panel Oct. 31, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Cowley said in an email announcement October that the hope for the new design is to create an iconic welcome to campus, improve safety and longevity and ensure that the bridges are easier to maintain going forward.

Initial construction of the bridges started in 1989 after a car fatally hit a student who was crossing the street in his wheelchair, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Hall said the construction in the ’80s was a joint project between the city, the highway department and the university. They lowered Cooper Street and constructed bridges over it to create a safer crossing environment for students. 

“It’s unfortunate that when the project was done that Cooper Street wasn’t lowered more than it was so that the bridges could be at grade,” Hall said.

Currently, students have to climb flights of stairs to cross the bridge and walk down more stairs, Hall said. Ideally, the bridges would be on the same level to make traveling across the campus a better experience.

“I’m excited about working with some of our students to see what type of design might better resonate with our students and the broader campus community and the broader Arlington community,” he said.

