University Crossroads volunteers receive national service award

Pushing for higher education and providing resources to younger generations can improve quality of life for students and their families, broadcast journalism specialist Julian Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez is one of four University Crossroads volunteers recently awarded the 2020 President’s Volunteer Service Award bronze medallion.
University Crossroads is a community-based engagement council created by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to meet the state’s goals on improving college and career readiness. It focuses on improving access and increasing success in higher education for first and second-generation students raised in low-to-moderate-income homes, according to its website.
Various colleges, universities, nonprofit organizations, scholarship programs and businesses partner with University Crossroads, extending resources to students throughout the Metroplex.
In 2003, the U.S. President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity, according to the AmeriCorps website. It honors individuals who impact communities with their commitment to service and inspires others to do the same.
Julian Rodriguez, lecturer at UTA Communication Department
Rodriguez spends most of his time volunteering through University Crossroads where he publicly speaks and teaches at school districts.
Working with coaches on college preparedness, Rodriguez is behind the scenes with audio vision teams illustrating social issues, he said.
Rodriguez edits film, shoots videos and helps with illustrations University Crossroads can use to mediate social conversations.
As an international researcher, Rodriguez travels back to his home country of Colombia, searching for laws being enacted on journalists and working with the Universidad Católica De Colombia.
Collaborating with the church for the past six years, Rodriguez has worked on a research project about the Colombian Freedom of Information Act.
He is working with the university’s law school to help them frame and develop a workflow of public information to allow journalists to obtain and access data, he said.
“We’re working with the Colombian Navy,” Rodriguez said. “On a climate change and global warming project that is connected with the Navy.”
Rodriguez’s vision for helping people also includes social issues he’s passionate about such as quality of life for women.
Education is one solution as it gives them access to health care, independence and family planning, he said.
“The quality of life and health, especially for women, has been consistently improving for the last 100 years,” Rodriguez said.
Rodney Baker, Hot Rod Connects CEO
Baker’s expertise is in fundraising, sponsorships and connecting celebrities for social and community events in the city and in different states. He helps his company Hot Rod Connects deliver money to events, he said.
Hot Rod Connects is a high-end agency specializing in booking businesses and entertainers in services for speaking engagements, concerts and other entertainment services.
As an independent contractor, various nonprofit community event organizers reach out to his company, he said.
Baker is also on the Harvey Martin Dream Foundation’s Board of Directors. He serves as the facilitator of financial enrichment development.
The foundation collaborates with volunteers to help raise scholarship money for students.
Baker collaborated with the foundation in giving 10 full scholarships and 15 monetary scholarships to students in the Dallas Independent School District over the last five years, he said.
Fundraising in other community events like the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and the For Oak Cliff Annual Back To School Festival, he has helped raise money and provide school supplies for students, he said.
The hard work, sweat and tears are things people don’t see behind the scenes, he said.
“I’m very honored and happy that I was selected,” Baker said. “I will continue to do my best to serve the community the best that I can.”
Quynh Chau Stone, president of The Source of Hope
Stone founded The Source of Hope, a nonprofit organization, assisting underprivileged communities within the Metroplex, according to its website. She also serves as the organization’s president.
The organization has four programs partnering with University Crossroads including Beauty of Education, Beauty of Hope, Sharing Hope and Serving Hope to provide services to the community, Stone said.
After being orphaned twice and escaping Vietnam with no food or water, Stone is no stranger to struggle and sacrifice.
Stone said she has no choice but to give back the opportunity that was once giving to her when she arrived in the United States 31 years ago.
“I feel so humbled and honored,” she said. “It’s my calling more than my passion.”
Arcilia Acosta, CEO and president of CARCON Industries and founder and CEO of Construction and Southwestern Testing Laboratories Engineers
As an entrepreneur, nationally recognized speaker and philanthropist, Acosta helped her companies win over 45 national, regional and local awards, according to the Communities Foundation of Texas.
In 2016, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Acosta to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
