University continues to investigate the fire caused at Panda Express

Cory Paris, heating, ventilation and air conditioning supervisor, left, cleans fire debris with project coordinator Duane Grove after a fire started June 21 at the University Center. Grove stated the debris came from the roof, which had been cut out to prevent the fire from spreading to it.

The University Center continues to search for a cause that led to the fire at Panda Express on June 21.

The fire occurred from a kitchen wall in the University Center’s Panda Express, but the reason as to why it ignited at 9:50 a.m. is still unknown, said UC director David Albart. 

The restaurant uses wall cooking, which is an increased form of risk when cooking in a kitchen, he said. There could be multiple reasons as to why the fire occurred this time as compared to other cooking times where it was completely fine.

Albart said one logical reason could be if the cook that came in used too much grease, therefore triggering an open flame.

In Albart’s 22 years of being at UTA, this was the first time there had ever been a fire in one of the cooking areas.

There are still no injuries documented from the event.

The equipment used at Panda Express is the most modern equipment on the market since its renovation roughly four years ago.

There will be out-of-pocket expenses to repair the damages and pay for the renovation, Albart said. He is thankful the fire didn’t reach a deductible level for the institution’s insurance.

On Tuesday, July 12, a meeting was held to discuss the reopening of Panda Express.

As for the restaurant getting back to operations, this process is expected to take up to five weeks due to the need to manufacture and rebuild after the damage to the exhaust system. Once the first part is complete, the university will begin the installation process which could take up to a week or two.

“We’re still trying to get everything open and ready to go for the start of the fall semester,’ Albart said. “At worst case scenario it won’t extend more than a week or two past the opening of the fall semester.”

Panda Express workers have been relocated to work at The Halal Shack in the meantime. The Halal Shack was opened to temporarily fill in the space.

The fire has not caused additional issues for other restaurants in the UC.

Albart said they are examining the fire’s cause to prevent future incidents.

“There’s certainly some things that we're going to enact as far as training protocols that we’ll put into place with our staff that’s at Panda,” he said. “As well as just some additional cleanings that will take place.” 

Although the kitchen was up to code with its cleanliness, Albart said there is more they could improve on moving forward.

@lillianjuarez_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments