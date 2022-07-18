University continues to investigate the fire caused at Panda Express

The University Center continues to search for a cause that led to the fire at Panda Express on June 21.
The fire occurred from a kitchen wall in the University Center’s Panda Express, but the reason as to why it ignited at 9:50 a.m. is still unknown, said UC director David Albart.
The restaurant uses wall cooking, which is an increased form of risk when cooking in a kitchen, he said. There could be multiple reasons as to why the fire occurred this time as compared to other cooking times where it was completely fine.
Albart said one logical reason could be if the cook that came in used too much grease, therefore triggering an open flame.
In Albart’s 22 years of being at UTA, this was the first time there had ever been a fire in one of the cooking areas.
There are still no injuries documented from the event.
The equipment used at Panda Express is the most modern equipment on the market since its renovation roughly four years ago.
There will be out-of-pocket expenses to repair the damages and pay for the renovation, Albart said. He is thankful the fire didn’t reach a deductible level for the institution’s insurance.
On Tuesday, July 12, a meeting was held to discuss the reopening of Panda Express.
As for the restaurant getting back to operations, this process is expected to take up to five weeks due to the need to manufacture and rebuild after the damage to the exhaust system. Once the first part is complete, the university will begin the installation process which could take up to a week or two.
“We’re still trying to get everything open and ready to go for the start of the fall semester,’ Albart said. “At worst case scenario it won’t extend more than a week or two past the opening of the fall semester.”
Panda Express workers have been relocated to work at The Halal Shack in the meantime. The Halal Shack was opened to temporarily fill in the space.
The fire has not caused additional issues for other restaurants in the UC.
Albart said they are examining the fire’s cause to prevent future incidents.
“There’s certainly some things that we're going to enact as far as training protocols that we’ll put into place with our staff that’s at Panda,” he said. “As well as just some additional cleanings that will take place.”
Although the kitchen was up to code with its cleanliness, Albart said there is more they could improve on moving forward.
@lillianjuarez_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.