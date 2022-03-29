University Center renovation referendum discussed at town hall meeting

University officials fielded questions over the University Center renovation referendum that will go before voters next week in a town hall meeting Tuesday.
If the resolution passes, the student union fee would increase from $39 currently to $150 for the spring and fall and $75 per summer semester. However, the fee increase would not take effect until construction completes in fall 2026, UC director David Albart said.
Funds from the fee increase would be allocated toward renovating the UC, which has not been updated since the mid ’80s, said Justin Varghese, guest services assistant director.
The initial funds will come from the UT System, and UTA will use the fee increase to pay back the loan once the project completes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The current design and square footage of the facility was done in 1987, and UTA enrollment has since doubled, exceeding the UC’s capacity in many areas, Albart said.
The referendum will appear before the UT System Board of Regents for approval in August if it passes, he said. The design development phase will start once UTA receives the approval, and construction will commence in fall 2023.
UC services will remain operational during the renovation process, albeit certain locations may be moved to circumvent construction, he said.
Business sophomore Sean Cunningham raised a safety concern over the open-air concept of the new UC design in light of a decline in mental health at UTA and asked if there would be netting in place around balconies.
John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations, said UTA would consider additional safety measures if there is an increase in concern.
Civil engineering senior Alex Nervo asked about the possibility of lowering the student union fee again once the university has paid off the construction debt.
The fee increase should remain in effect for the next 30 years to align with the university’s track record, Hall said.
"If the students felt as though the fee was at a level that was no longer needed [or] that it could be reduced, that could be a conversation that they could have with the university administration," Hall said.
Students who are currently enrolled in at least one class are eligible to vote for the referendum during campus elections from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday.
