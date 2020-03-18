University Center Market allows UTA students to preorder select items online for pickup

Students can preorder select items online through a University Center Market form, according to a UTA Dining tweet posted Wednesday.
You can now pre-order select items from the UC Market for pick up. The order form is available on our DINE ON CAMPUS website (link in the bio). pic.twitter.com/GZ4BXjtuYA— UT Arlington Dining (@UTADining) March 18, 2020
People who place an order will be notified by email when their order is ready for pickup, according to Dine UTA’s website.
Orders will not be charged until the items are picked up, according to the website. Dining Dollars will also be accepted for any orders placed.
Items that can be pre-ordered include energy bars, cases of bottled water, bags of chips and cleaning supplies.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.