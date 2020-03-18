University Center Market allows UTA students to preorder select items online for pickup

The Market at UTA, located in the University Center, is changing how it serves students because of campus changes made in regards to COVID-19. Students can now preorder select items online.

 The Shorthorn: File photo/ Sorayah Zahir

Students can preorder select items online through a University Center Market form, according to a UTA Dining tweet posted Wednesday.

People who place an order will be notified by email when their order is ready for pickup, according to Dine UTA’s website.

Orders will not be charged until the items are picked up, according to the website. Dining Dollars will also be accepted for any orders placed.

Items that can be pre-ordered include energy bars, cases of bottled water, bags of chips and cleaning supplies.

