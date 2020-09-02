Natural light floods through large windows wrapping the perimeter of the foyer at the University Center grand entrance.
Nearly a year after construction began, the entrance, a pedestrian walkway, formal promenade and a parking lot extending to UTA Boulevard were completed Aug. 24.
Designs for the $9.8 million project to create the grand entrance on the north side of campus started in 2018. Construction to transform the space near the Bluebonnet Ballroom and Rosebud Theatre began in September 2019.
The goal was to match the space with newer parts of the UC, such as the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center atrium.
The project aimed to transform the north side of the UC into an inviting and open campus entrance in order to create a signature entrance to a building suffering from a lack of identity, institutional construction director Troy Yoder said, in an email.
He said he feels a unique sense of accomplishment that the project was successfully completed on time and on budget despite the pandemic.
The UC is the first place individuals are introduced to when coming to campus for the first time, Ms. UTA Mimi Vu said.
Vu said the entrance amplifies the UTA experience for new students on campus and brings together the modern and rustic elements throughout the university. The grand entrance provides a much better first impression for new arrivals on campus and is a good place for students to hang out, she said.
Before the renovation, the area was unmarked with tinted sliding glass doors and warm toned bricks that match older sections of the building.
Vu said the new windows allow a lot of natural lighting compared to the artificial, fluorescent lighting the old entrance had, creating a bright and refreshing environment. The colors and wood features create a warm ambience, she said.
Psychology senior Matthew Maqsud said he felt a positive energy when he first walked in the building. He said the entrance is open, bright and relaxing. It made him feel at home.
“It’s like the complete opposite of a gloomy room,” Maqsud said. “I think it’s going to give [students] some good vibes.”
The renovation and construction was part of the Housing Master Plan, which included demolishing the Maple Square and Garden Club apartment buildings.
Removing the apartment buildings made room for the green space along the edge of campus, a parking expansion, the plaza and the grand entrance. It also provided the area more parking, along with a drop-off zone for students.
As a result of demolishing the Maple Square and Garden Club apartments, an additional 172 standard parking spaces and 12 accessible spaces were created.
Psychology senior Kainaat Khan said the new entrance was a good investment because the space is very open and students can still social distance.
Khan said a lot of students are in online classes, and it’s a nice place to hang out and do homework. She said it’s a nice, quiet area to isolate from others.
The seating is set up to safely socialize with friends while adhering to social distancing measures, Vu said.
Maqsud said the statues outside and the windows catch the eye while driving down UTA Boulevard. He said people will see the new main entrance and recognize that the university is a big school.
Many campus events and tours are hosted in this section of the UC, and people will enjoy congregating in this area a lot more, Vu said.
“It helps with not just the aesthetics, but also just with how people view UTA,” she said.
Yoder said every construction project is intended to improve the UTA community, and the project has received positive feedback so far.
“This project will encourage school spirit and create a sense of pride and identity for the UC, which is one of the most utilized student spaces on campus,” he said.
