Unity Council drafts final proposals of its recommendations to improve equity in Arlington

The Arlington Unity Council met for the last time to discuss its recommendations to improve equity in the city.
In June, following the death of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests, the Unity Council was created in Arlington and was tasked with studying citywide equity strategies, gathering community input, creating an equity plan and reporting findings to the City Council by this month, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
The council’s second meeting this week focused on its final draft proposals, which will be sent to the Arlington City Council in an effort to mitigate a number of issues within the community.
Jason Shelton, Unity Council chairperson and sociology and anthropology associate professor, led the members of the council as they touched on points related to housing, education, health, policing and other topics.
His goal was to come to a general consensus among council members regarding these recommendations, Shelton said.
In its report, the Unity Council expressed concerns over zoning ordinances that they say place older neighborhoods at a disadvantage for redevelopment.
Several other housing issues are expressed in the report, including insufficient resources to learn about homeowner options and a lack of diversity throughout the city, were addressed and given several mid- and long-term solutions.
Increasing low-income parent involvement in Arlington Independent School District’s school programs, along with implementing diversity training, hiring additional guidance counselors and increasing internet availability, were recommended for education equity.
“We definitely need to have partnership, in some capacity, from the school districts in order for some of our recommendations to be successful,” said Arely Cure, education and workforce development subcommittee chairperson.
Issues concerning overall health and economic disparities were also addressed.
The council recommended initiating a program that would provide free or subsidized rates for Via Rideshare to improve the mobility of low-income residents.
“We talked a little about Via and using it as a vehicle to help with reducing economic disparity by allowing more transportation options for folks that are limited,” said Kennedy Jones, economic disparities subcommittee chairperson.
The council also recommended policing improvements such as more thorough psychological evaluations and using data analysis to identify racial disparities in behavioral trends of officers.
“We have to do a better job of analyzing data to detect certain patterns of behavior,” policing subcommittee chairperson Ronnie Goines said.
Shelton acknowledged that the council’s recommendations may not be implemented but remained proud of what they had accomplished, calling it the highlight of his career.
“I have given my all to this project,” he said. “I have done my very best to represent my family, my university, and of course our city to the best of my ability.”
The Unity Council’s report will be delivered to the City Council on Feb. 23.
