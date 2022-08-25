Uniting the UTA community with food at LGBTQ+ Program's first LGBT-Que

A long line of students waited to grab their dinner at the LGBT-Que event hosted by the LGBTQ+ Program at Brazos Park on Thursday.
Liam Rhodes, LGBTQ+ Program intern and social work senior, said the event is targeted to all students, but is also for incoming freshmen to meet new people.
Rhodes said the name “LGBT-Que” was a fun play on words that was thought out and well-received.
This was the LGBTQ+ Program’s first time hosting a BBQ event, and he said the turnout was “really crazy.”
568 students attended the event filled with loud music, games and happy interactions over food.
Psychology sophomore Kenji Veros said they found out about the event from the LGBTQ+ Program’s Instagram page and believes that in-person events like these are crucial to find and connect with like-minded folks.
“I think it's important because it shows people that they're accepted here, and they're not some sort of outcast minority, and that they are welcome,” they said.
Marquesse Banks, UTA alumnus and program specialist at Can Community Health, a community partner of the LGBTQ+ Program, said with such a diverse student population, it’s easy for students to get lost in the crowd. He said specific organizations that tailor to specific groups of people allow everybody to find their niche.
However, Banks said the best part of the event was that it wasn’t catered just to the LGBTQ+ population but everybody on campus.
“It's for everybody to come out; who's an ally, who's a supporter, who, you know, wants to find out more about themselves and offer people to kind of find their little piece in all of this,” he said.
Rhodes said he believes the event not only celebrates coming back to campus, but also acts as a way for new students to meet other people who share similar identities as them or are somewhere on the same spectrum.
Through the event, he wants students who might not be aware of the organization to know about their work and know that they are there to help, he said.
@ayeshahshaji
