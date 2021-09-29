Undergraduate economics program offering STEM designated degree

UTA’s economics department recently received a STEM designation from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for its Bachelor of Science in economics degree. This makes UTA the first public university in Texas to have an undergraduate economics program that offers a STEM designated degree.
Associate economics professor Aaron Smallwood said in an email that he worked on the application for over a year. UTA earned the STEM designation on Sept. 7.
“The Department and College of Business pursued this distinction for one reason: to benefit our students,” Smallwood said.
The designation shows employers that graduates of the program are prepared for today’s more data driven market. Smallwood said economics is an incredibly diverse field with outstanding job prospects.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for an economist in the United States in May 2020 was $108,350.” he said.
Fernando Jaramillo, associate dean for the College of Business, said the job opportunities for economics students include a variety of organizations such as non-profits, non-governmental organizations or in the private sector.
Smallwood said the STEM designation would be crucial in allowing international students to stay and work in the United States after graduation.
“Students holding an F1-visa that obtain a STEM-certified degree are eligible for a two-year optional practical training extension. This means that many international students will be able to use the extension to work for three years in the United States,” Smallwood said.
Zain Khan, math and economics senior and international student, said he is one of the students that would benefit from the visa extensions.
Khan said having a STEM designated degree opens up additional opportunities for research funding and gives students an advantage when applying for PhD programs.
Jaramillo said the designation proves the program trains students on a wide range of data competencies. Jaramillo said students have to take courses that emphasize statistics and econometric models along with a computer programming course.
He said students will be trained in mathematic economics, forecasting and game theory when they graduate, and he believes the designation will attract top students to the economics program.
Khan said he’s had a positive experience in the economics program. He said students are able to collaborate with professors on topics they’re interested in and the department tries to support students in any way they can.
“Honestly, I’m not exaggerating, it’s been phenomenal. Professors have been extremely supportive,” he said.
