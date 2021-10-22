Underage drinking, bike theft and threats of bodily injury reported in this week’s crime wrapup

This is a crime wrapup from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor
On Oct. 15, officers made contact with a student on South Center Street who was found to have consumed alcohol while underage. A disciplinary referral was submitted to student conduct, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Driving while intoxicated
On Oct. 15, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Abram Street for a traffic violation, McCord said. The driver was found to be driving while intoxicated, arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor with a minimum jail sentence of 72 hours. If an open container of alcohol is found in the immediate possession of the driver, the minimum jail sentence becomes six days. If tests show the driver had an alcohol concentration level of 0.15 or more, the crime is a class A misdemeanor.
In addition to jail time, which cannot exceed 180 days, a class B misdemeanor can be punished with a fine of up to $2,000.
Class A misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.
Theft
On Oct. 14, a student reported his bike stolen from West Hall, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at more than $100 and less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, jail time of up to 180 days or both.
Threatening another with imminent bodily injury
On Oct. 13, a student reported being verbally assaulted by another student, McCord said.
According to the Texas Penal Code, intentionally threatening another person with imminent bodily injury is considered a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Catalytic converter thefts
On Oct. 8 and Oct. 12, two students reported that the catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicles, McCord said.
Theft of property valued from $750 up to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.
