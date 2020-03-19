The University Center Post Office will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so students can collect mail and packages and have the option of returning their mailbox keys, according to an email.
The university has required students who have suitable alternatives to vacate the university’s residence halls in light of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The goal is to have all students moved out of the residence halls no later than Sunday.
Students can also renew a mailbox for the upcoming summer semester, said Javier Obregón, UTA business services communications specialist, in an email.
Thursday began the first of four days that students were given to vacate their residence halls. According to the Shorthorn article, students who paid for residence halls, dining plans or other campus services will be reimbursed or given credit for unused portions.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.